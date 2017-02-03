asdasda | TSLN.com

Stroh Herefords 27th Annual Production Sale

February 2, 2017 at the Ranch, Killdeer, ND

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Rowdy Benson

41 2-year-old Hereford bulls averaged: $3620

10 Registered Bred heifers averaged: $1658

10 Commercial Bred heifers averaged: $1600

It was a chilly day for the 27th Annual Production Sale of Stroh Herefords. This program has a solid foundation with years and years of hard work to make the best possible Hereford bulls they can. There were three generations of Stroh’s selling cattle at this sale, that’s a true testament to the program. The bulls were in a good working rig and very gentle. Many repeat customers were present, especially some that top the feeder calf sales year after year with that coveted F1 baldy. They said it’s been a lot of years since there has been a female introduced into the program and as the females came for sale they were definitely a hot item. Colonel Scott Weishaar got the job done and here is the very top:

Bull 5189, SHR Sensation 5189, topped the market at $7,500 heading to Watford City, ND with the Kieson Ranch. He’s a UU Sensation 2053 son that scored EPDs of BW 0.7, WW 45, YW 64, and Milk 32. He was born 5/11/15 at 80lbs and was 609lbs at weaning.

Bull 506, SHR L1 Domino A 506, found a home in Bismark, ND with Simonson Land & Cattle Company for $5,750. He’s a CL1 Domino 3146A son that was born 4/4/15 at 89lbs and was 740lbs at weaning. His EPDs include BW 4.1, WW 49, YW 81, and Milk 26.

$5,250 was the winning bid for Kent Olson of Sheldon, ND on Bull 556, SHR Sensation 556. Another son of 2053 that scored EPDs of BW 1.5, WW 42, YW 65, and Milk 31. He was born 4/15/15 at 85lbs and was 626lbs at weaning time.

John Wolfgram of Rhame, ND got his pick in bull 586, SHR L1 Domino Z 586, for $5,000. This outstanding 2142Z son was born 4/18/15 at 77lbs and was 610lbs at weaning. His EPDs include BW 1.5, WW 41, YW 69, and Milk 24.

Bull 547, SHR Saga Blues 547 sold for $4,750 to Bill Mason of New Town, ND. This bull is sired by SR Saga 1072Z and posted EPDs of BW 2.7, WW 50, YW 79, and Milk 24. He was born 4/15/15 at 75lbs and was 602lbs at weaning.

Photos:

Dick Malcolm of Baker, MT always sells some fancy F1 bred heifers out of Stroh bulls.

John Wolfgram of Rhame, ND purchased what I thought was the best bull on ‘em.

Dallas Miller of Glen Ullin, ND bought some good bulls for the money.

Troy Fladeland of New Town, ND has repeatedly purchased the commercial heifers.