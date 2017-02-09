2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS | TSLN.com

2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS
February 9, 2017
All-around
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $34,372
2. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 32,316
3. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 29,940
4. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 24,049
5. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. 14,363
6. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 13,696
7. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 12,040
8. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 11,654
9. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 9,947
10. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 8,671
11. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. 7,587
12. Justin Thigpen, Waycross, Ga. 7,338
13. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 6,539
Bareback Riding
1. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $32,351
2. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 25,004
3. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. 24,446
4. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 19,102
5. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. 17,755
6. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 17,721
7. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 15,786
8. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 12,905
9. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 12,720
10. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 10,984
11. Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 10,723
12. Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M. 10,400
13. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 10,200
14. Anthony Thomas, Kimberley, Australia 9,226
15. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho 9,122
16. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 9,086
17. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. 8,654
18. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 8,456
19. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 8,248
20. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. 7,939
Steer Wrestling
1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $29,320
2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 28,028
3. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. 25,304
4. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 21,525
5. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. 15,305
6. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 14,593
7. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 14,434
8. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 13,536
9. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. 12,163
10. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 11,627
11. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 11,209
12. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. 11,151
13. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas 8,868
14. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 8,382
15. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 8,336
16. Dean McIntyre, Cloncurry, Australia 8,230
17. Joshua Clark, Belgrade, Mont. 8,041
18. Newt Novich, Twin Bridges, Mont. 8,016
19. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 7,870
20. Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 7,587
Team Roping (header)
1. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $21,965
2. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 21,774
3. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. 16,958
4. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 16,519
5. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. 14,686
6. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 14,341
7. Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 12,264
8. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. 11,565
9. Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas 11,057
10. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 10,791
11. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 10,102
12. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 10,078
13. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 9,879
14. Lightning Aguilera, Athens, Texas 9,687
15. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. 9,331
16. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 9,121
17. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 9,009
18. Cody Tew, Belgrade, Mont. 8,925
19. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 8,825
20. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 8,711
Team Roping (heeler)
1. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $23,750
2. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 21,965
3. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 18,646
4. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 16,606
5. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile 14,686
6. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 14,683
7. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 13,575
8. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 12,733
9. B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas 11,787
10. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas 11,565
11. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 10,727
12. York Gill, Stephenville, Texas 10,658
13. Cody Hogan, Athens, Texas 10,646
14. Dugan Kelly, Paso Robles, Calif. 10,275
15. Tanner Luttrell, Oroville, Calif. 9,966
16. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 9,879
17. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 9,530
18. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. 8,711
19. Matt Zancanella, Aurora, S.D. 8,693
20. Jason Stroup, Cape Girardeau, Mo. 8,245
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $31,345
2. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 31,078
3. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 29,276
4. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 15,576
5. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand 15,274
6. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 14,238
7. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 13,987
8. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 13,253
9. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 12,647
10. Cooper DeWitt, Rio Rico, Ariz. 12,574
11. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 10,187
12. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 9,859
13. Tyrell J Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 9,801
14. Will Smith, Marshall, Mo. 9,745
15. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 9,555
16. Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D. 9,550
17. Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 8,644
18. Joaquin Real, Santa Paula, Calif. 8,101
19. Nick LaDuke, Livermore, Calif. 7,935
20. Logan Allen, Crescent, Iowa 7,068
Tie-down Roping
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $28,991
2. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 22,564
3. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 22,054
4. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 19,175
5. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 16,675
6. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 16,211
7. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 15,179
8. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 13,100
9. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 13,063
10. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 12,551
11. Braxton Laughlin, Westlake, La. 12,518
12. Clint Akins, Sanger, Texas 11,431
13. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 11,341
14. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. 10,954
15. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 10,513
16. Cy Eames, Gooding, Idaho 10,462
17. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 9,845
18. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 9,742
19. Tyler Thiel, Belle Fourche, S.D. 9,689
20. Caddo Lewallen, Morrison, Okla. 8,792
Steer Roping
1. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $12,554
2. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 12,110
3. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 8,228
4. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 7,894
5. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 7,493
6. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 7,186
7. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 6,076
8. Travis Mills, Gillette, Wyo. 6,013
9. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 5,998
10. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 5,880
11. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 5,730
12. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 4,876
13. Jess Tierney, Hermosa, S.D. 4,859
14. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 4,665
15. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 4,599
16. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 4,592
17. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 4,530
18. Guy Allen, Sterling City, Texas 4,410
19. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 4,317
20. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 4,267
Bull Riding
1. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas $32,603
2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 31,636
3. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 26,900
4. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. 25,262
5. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah 22,040
6. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 21,570
7. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 21,510
8. Christopher Byrd, Compton, Calif. 14,663
9. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. 13,717
10. Tanner Learmont, Cleburne, Texas 13,473
11. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 13,198
12. Clayton Savage, Yoder, Wyo. 12,840
13. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 12,282
14. Clayton Foltyn, Winnie, Texas 12,254
15. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 11,998
16. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta 11,878
17. Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas 11,806
18. Tyson Donovan, Sturgis, S.D. 11,695
19. Dave Mason, Burnet, Texas 11,642
20. Corey Atwell, Moravian Falls, N.C. 11,469
Barrel Racing
1 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $ 23,587
2. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas $14,974
3. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 13,930
4. Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wisc. $13,880
5. Calyssa Thomas, Harrold, S.D. $12,016
6. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. $11,447
7. Jana Greimsman, Piedmont, S.D. $11,052
8. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. $10,490
9. Mary Walker Ennis, Texas $9,614
10. Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, TX $9,502
11. Ari-Anna Flyn, Charleston, Ark. $9,420
12. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. $9,416
13. Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. $8,820
14. Lindsey Hayes-Banks, Opelika, Ala. $8,793.12
15. Margo Crowther, Fort Myers, Fla. $8,488
16. Shelby Janssen, Coleman, Okla. $8,349
17. Sarah Rose McDonald, Brunswick, Ga. $8,294
18. Wendy Chesnut, Poultney, Vt. $7,926
19. Taylor Carver, Broxton, Ga. $7,513.
20. Brooke Rix, Skidmore, Texas $6,927