2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS | TSLN.com

2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS

All-around

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $34,372

2. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 32,316

3. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 29,940

4. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 24,049

5. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. 14,363

6. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 13,696

7. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 12,040

8. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 11,654

9. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 9,947

10. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 8,671

11. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. 7,587

12. Justin Thigpen, Waycross, Ga. 7,338

13. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 6,539

Bareback Riding

1. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $32,351

2. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 25,004

3. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. 24,446

4. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 19,102

5. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. 17,755

6. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 17,721

7. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 15,786

8. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 12,905

9. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 12,720

10. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 10,984

11. Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 10,723

12. Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M. 10,400

13. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 10,200

14. Anthony Thomas, Kimberley, Australia 9,226

15. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho 9,122

16. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 9,086

17. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. 8,654

18. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 8,456

19. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 8,248

20. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. 7,939

Steer Wrestling

1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $29,320

2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 28,028

3. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. 25,304

4. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 21,525

5. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. 15,305

6. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 14,593

7. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 14,434

8. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 13,536

9. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. 12,163

10. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 11,627

11. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 11,209

12. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. 11,151

13. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas 8,868

14. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 8,382

15. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 8,336

16. Dean McIntyre, Cloncurry, Australia 8,230

17. Joshua Clark, Belgrade, Mont. 8,041

18. Newt Novich, Twin Bridges, Mont. 8,016

19. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 7,870

20. Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 7,587

Team Roping (header)

1. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $21,965

2. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 21,774

3. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. 16,958

4. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 16,519

5. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. 14,686

6. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 14,341

7. Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 12,264

8. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. 11,565

9. Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas 11,057

10. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 10,791

11. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 10,102

12. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 10,078

13. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 9,879

14. Lightning Aguilera, Athens, Texas 9,687

15. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. 9,331

16. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 9,121

17. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 9,009

18. Cody Tew, Belgrade, Mont. 8,925

19. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 8,825

20. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 8,711

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $23,750

2. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 21,965

3. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 18,646

4. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 16,606

5. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile 14,686

6. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 14,683

7. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 13,575

8. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 12,733

9. B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas 11,787

10. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas 11,565

11. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 10,727

12. York Gill, Stephenville, Texas 10,658

13. Cody Hogan, Athens, Texas 10,646

14. Dugan Kelly, Paso Robles, Calif. 10,275

15. Tanner Luttrell, Oroville, Calif. 9,966

16. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 9,879

17. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 9,530

18. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. 8,711

19. Matt Zancanella, Aurora, S.D. 8,693

20. Jason Stroup, Cape Girardeau, Mo. 8,245

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $31,345

2. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 31,078

3. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 29,276

4. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 15,576

5. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand 15,274

6. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 14,238

7. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 13,987

8. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 13,253

9. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 12,647

10. Cooper DeWitt, Rio Rico, Ariz. 12,574

11. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 10,187

12. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 9,859

13. Tyrell J Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 9,801

14. Will Smith, Marshall, Mo. 9,745

15. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 9,555

16. Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D. 9,550

17. Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 8,644

18. Joaquin Real, Santa Paula, Calif. 8,101

19. Nick LaDuke, Livermore, Calif. 7,935

20. Logan Allen, Crescent, Iowa 7,068

Tie-down Roping

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $28,991

2. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 22,564

3. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 22,054

4. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 19,175

5. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 16,675

6. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 16,211

7. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 15,179

8. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 13,100

9. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 13,063

10. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 12,551

11. Braxton Laughlin, Westlake, La. 12,518

12. Clint Akins, Sanger, Texas 11,431

13. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 11,341

14. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. 10,954

15. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 10,513

16. Cy Eames, Gooding, Idaho 10,462

17. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 9,845

18. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 9,742

19. Tyler Thiel, Belle Fourche, S.D. 9,689

20. Caddo Lewallen, Morrison, Okla. 8,792

Steer Roping

1. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $12,554

2. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 12,110

3. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 8,228

4. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 7,894

5. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 7,493

6. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 7,186

7. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 6,076

8. Travis Mills, Gillette, Wyo. 6,013

9. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 5,998

10. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 5,880

11. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 5,730

12. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 4,876

13. Jess Tierney, Hermosa, S.D. 4,859

14. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 4,665

15. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 4,599

16. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 4,592

17. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 4,530

18. Guy Allen, Sterling City, Texas 4,410

19. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 4,317

20. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 4,267

Bull Riding

1. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas $32,603

2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 31,636

3. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 26,900

4. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. 25,262

5. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah 22,040

6. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 21,570

7. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 21,510

8. Christopher Byrd, Compton, Calif. 14,663

9. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. 13,717

10. Tanner Learmont, Cleburne, Texas 13,473

11. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 13,198

12. Clayton Savage, Yoder, Wyo. 12,840

13. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 12,282

14. Clayton Foltyn, Winnie, Texas 12,254

15. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 11,998

16. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta 11,878

17. Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas 11,806

18. Tyson Donovan, Sturgis, S.D. 11,695

19. Dave Mason, Burnet, Texas 11,642

20. Corey Atwell, Moravian Falls, N.C. 11,469

Barrel Racing

1 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $ 23,587

2. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas $14,974

3. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 13,930

4. Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wisc. $13,880

5. Calyssa Thomas, Harrold, S.D. $12,016

6. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. $11,447

7. Jana Greimsman, Piedmont, S.D. $11,052

8. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. $10,490

9. Mary Walker Ennis, Texas $9,614

10. Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, TX $9,502

11. Ari-Anna Flyn, Charleston, Ark. $9,420

12. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. $9,416

13. Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. $8,820

14. Lindsey Hayes-Banks, Opelika, Ala. $8,793.12

15. Margo Crowther, Fort Myers, Fla. $8,488

16. Shelby Janssen, Coleman, Okla. $8,349

17. Sarah Rose McDonald, Brunswick, Ga. $8,294

18. Wendy Chesnut, Poultney, Vt. $7,926

19. Taylor Carver, Broxton, Ga. $7,513.

20. Brooke Rix, Skidmore, Texas $6,927