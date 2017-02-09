asdasda | TSLN.com

Taylor Aubrey Receives S.D. Farmers Union Foundation Graduate Scholarship

HURON, S.D. – Her passion for being around livestock and the people who depend upon them for their livelihood is what attracted Taylor Aubrey to pursue a master’s degree focused on dairy production.

“I enjoy working with producers and the close connection to our food system,” explains the South Dakota State University graduate student and the 2017 recipient of the South Dakota Farmers Union Foundation $2,500 Graduate Scholarship.

Developed to support students pursuing graduate degrees in agriculture, the SDFU Foundation scholarship is one of several scholarships the grassroots organization sponsors each year.

“Since the beginning, education has been a strong focus of our organization,” said Doug Sombke, President of South Dakota Farmers Union. “Education is one way to ensure a bright future for agriculture ­ our state’s number one industry.”

This scholarship is also made possible through funding from Traveler’s Motor Club.

“This is something I can do to support the rural way of life and the next generation,” says Gene Hammond, Owner of Traveler’s Motor Club.

Hammond lives near Brandon and has been a Farmers Union member since 1983.

As the owner of Traveler’s Motor Club, Hammond works with rural citizens and their families on a daily basis. He says that Farmers Union shares his philosophy of working to support rural America.

More about Taylor Aubrey

Aubrey grew up in rural New Hampshire. She attended North Carolina State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences with a minor in Animal Science. “At first I thought I wanted to become a veterinarian ­ and I still may. I really enjoy working with animals,” Aubrey said.

As a graduate student, Aubrey has worked on a research project focused on the impact of supplementing concentrated yeast products in dairy cow diets and the effect it will have on milk production. She plans to pursue a PhD or go on to veterinary school with the ultimate goal of working in the dairy industry.

“This scholarship is a big help. I am still paying off debt for my undergraduate degree and my commitments as a graduate student keep me too busy to work outside of school,” she said.

To learn more about South Dakota Farmers Union educational programs, visit http://www.sdfu.org.