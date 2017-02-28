Patsy Krause joins Red Angus Foundation, Inc. | TSLN.com

Denton, Texas – Working to grow the base of financial, research, and educational support for the Red Angus breed has long been the charge of the Red Angus Foundation, Inc. RAFI, a 501©(3) organization, which was started in 2010. In pursuing that mission, the RAFI Board of Directors recently secured the half-time services of Patsy Krause, who will work to grow the Foundation's financial resources and further expand its reach and impact.

Raymond Prescott of Gray Court, South Carolina, was elected President of the RAFI Board at the annual meeting held in Denver during the National Western Stock Show. "We are very excited to have someone with Patsy's qualifications and experience working with us to make the Red Angus breed stronger in the beef cattle industry in the future."

Krause will work from her home office near Glasgow, Montana. Raised on her family's ranch that now currently raises commercial Red Angus, she brings first-hand knowledge of the tradition and heritage of the beef industry.

Prior to joining RAFI, she worked in the healthcare industry for two decades focusing on marketing and fundraising. "I recognize the beauty of people and the passions they have for their legacy. I look forward to getting out and meeting the farmers and ranchers that raise Red Angus cattle," said Krause. "RAFI has great opportunities to support the growth and future of the Red Angus breed through targeted research projects, educational efforts, and junior leadership programs."

In addition to Prescott, RAFI board members also include Ryan Ludvigson, Billings, Montana; Frank Wedel, Leoti, Kansas; Steve Newberry, Livingston, Montana; Blake Angell, Ellis, Kansas; Bob Hough, Lone Tree, Colorado; and Scott Ford, Bertrand, Nebraska.

–Red Angus Foundation