asdasda | TSLN.com

Because TB is a very slow-moving disease, cattle often don't ever exhibit signs of the disease.

There is no vaccine or effective treatment for TB, said Dr. Oedekoven.

The disease is not highly transmittable but can be passed from animal to animal through the air or through ingestion of bodily fluid like snot.

Cattle in close proximity such as a feedlot and those sharing waterers or feedbunks would be the most likely to transmit it to one another. The sun kills the bacteria so the disease is less likely to spread in large numbers in a pasture grazing setting.

It is "possible and likely" that an infected cow would pass the disease to her calf, Dr. Oedekoven said. Sheep and horses can get the disease from cattle but it's not likely to happen, he said.

In the last case of TB in South Dakota cattle, no adjacent herds were found to be infected.

In the case of the Harding County cattle, they appeared healthy but in a routine slaughter exam, the USDA examining vet found suspicious-looking lung lesions, submitted samples to the lab for testing, and determined that TB was, in fact present.

The neighbors have been supportive and kind throughout the process. Several neighbors are now beginning the testing process, too.

While they calve their heifers and prepare to for full-on calving season with their cows, the Nelsons are busy enough that they don't have time to dwell on the challenges of the situation. They are thinking of the support their friends and neighbors have shown.