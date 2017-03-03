ASI Executive Board Summary of Actions | TSLN.com

With the primary purpose of appointing American Sheep Industry Association's council and committee members, the ASI executive board met in Denver on Feb. 27 to accomplish this charge.

According to ASI President Mike Corn, "I was very pleased at the number of producers who showed an interest in being nominated to a council or committee. There is again great depth and experience in this year's leadership.

"We have a good team in place and everyone seems eager to tackle the tasks at hand," concluded Corn. "More than 200 volunteer leaders are in the appointment process to assist the organization in program oversight and policy implementation."

Other business included a short presentation from Ruth Woiwode, Ph.D., manager of livestock audit services with FSNS Certification and Audit, where she talked with the board about some of the animal care and food safety auditing activities that are taking place within the United States. She further discussed how certification is used to certify food processing and manufacturing systems.

The board reviewed the status of mandatory price reporting, the new veterinary feed directive and the recent coalition letter supporting USDA's Wildlife Services Agency.

–ASI