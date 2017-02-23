Back on the air | TSLN.com

No one wants to hear the horrific news: you have cancer. Yet many people, of all sizes, ages, and in varying levels of health, hear those three ominous words.

Two years ago just days before Christmas, at the age of 33, Clint Ridley got word from doctors that he had a large malignant tumor in the left frontal cortex of his brain. He's a young, fit, active fifth-generation rancher, radio host, and cattle broker, and cancer was the last thing he expected.

Ridley, of St. Onge, South Dakota, knew something was wrong when he began to smell something acidic at random times, smelling it at its strongest while in Montana buying cattle. He thought the smell may be coming from his eyes and consulted a optometrist. They had no answers for him. He sought a chiropractor next, with no answers yielded. His final attempt was Dr. George Jenter, a doctor in Sturgis, South Dakota, who recommended he have a CT scan done.

"That's where they found it," Ridley said. "A left frontal tumor that had started to wedge across to other side. If I hadn't caught it then, we wouldn't be having this conversation. We were going in to do biopsy and they discovered the thing bleeding. They don't like when it's bleeding, so they were forced to go in and take the tumor out. They didn't want to, but the thing is they had to, and that saved my life."

Now, two years later, Ridley, the namesake behind the Ridley Report on The Big 81 Ranch Radio KBHB, is considered cancer-free as of last month, though it can take up to five years for him to completely recover.

"To think that the cancer is all gone, the irony not lost on me. They didn't want to go in and get that tumor, if they hadn't, I'd have bled to death. With all the glory to God, I'm here," he said. "When we went back to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota before Christmas last year, Dr. Meyer, a phenomenal doctor but pretty cut and dry, said, 'I've had two miracles in my lifetime, and you're one of them.' If he didn't have a little help from the Lord, I'd be dead. It's a combination of efforts that's for sure."

Returning slowly back to his life, Ridley has again picked up the 12:40 p.m. Ridley Report each weekday, after trusting it to the hands of co-workers for two years. The two other daily Ridley Reports will still remain in the hands of others and are another step to take in the future.

"We had a congratulatory meeting for all the people who were involved at the radio station and it felt really good to get back, like it was meant to be," he said. "They did pretty good [in my absence]. Everyone there, I can't tell you enough, how they're just friends, awful, awful, awful good friends."

"This is Clint Ridley's radio show," said HomeSlice President Dean Kinney, whose firm owns and operates the station, "We've just been covering it the best we can, hoping that one day Clint could take it over again. The decision was, and is, entirely his."

Upon hearing of his employee's diagnosis, Kinney told Ridley to take as much time as he needed to heal. He and wife Toni also organized a benefit and fundraiser for Ridley.

"They're unbelievable, really good friends. Dean told me, go get healed up, the Ridley Report will always be here. I can't tell you how much that means to me. He said, 'We'll save it for when you get back,'" Ridley said.

"Clint has always felt the 12:40 [Ridley Report] was the most important, and he and I agree that we just need to start and see where it goes," Kinney said. "After all it's just a radio show, it doesn't define who Clint Ridley is. He's home, happy and alive. That's the miracle. This is just a bonus, but that doesn't mean I don't have a big smile on my face right now just thinking about him being on the air again."

The Ridley Report typically covers three topics: fat cattle, feeder cattle and corn, since cattle traders are often affected by the corn market.

"It covers first and foremost what the markets are doing in the commodity market. There's a lot of concentration in that," Ridley said. "My new deal is a fed cattle exchange. I talk about what the auctions right around here are doing in St. Onge and Belle Fourche auctions, and also Aberdeen, Philip, and lots of auctions out there. The third function of Ridley Report is corn. I don't trade corn, but what's the biggest feed source for fat cattle? Corn."

While interviewing Ridley, he said his wife Lexi was at his side, a place she has been through his entire health journey. She assisted him with tasks, both simple and complex, including signing checks to keep his business moving while he experienced paralysis on his dominant side. Clint and Lexi were married August 15, 2015, eight months after Clint discovered the cancer, right in the midst of chemotherapy treatments.

"God saved me, no doubt about it," Clint said. "I was always a person of faith, but not like now. I'm also a bit of a perfectionist, so it has been hard to know when to attempt the show again. I just know I owe it to God, my wife, my family and all the friends that have supported me through this to be the best me I can be."