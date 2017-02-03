Badlands Genetics Plus Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com

Date: February 1, 2017

Location: Stockmen’s Livestock, Dickinson, ND

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Rowdy Benson

Averages:

41 Yearling Red Angus bulls averaged: $4,683

40 Yearling F1 replacement heifers averaged: $975

30 Yearling Red Angus replacement heifers averaged: $935

It was a great day to attend the Badlands Genetics Plus Annual Production Sale held at Stockmen’s East in Dickinson, ND. I am reminded of a saying I didn’t understand in college until I obtained my own family, ‘A penny saved is a penny earned’. These bulls offered were developed to save the cattlemen’s pennies. The bulls’ genotype is pieced together to make a combination for the cattle to flourish on mother’s milk and hard grass; and those pennies turn into dollars earned for every rancher. I know one may think that you sacrifice performance with this type of gene pool, but the folks at Badlands Red Angus attest that these carcass traits will excel in the feedlot. The bulls offered were in good rugged condition and had a lot of eye appeal. They weren’t developed to look good on paper, they’re made to go out and function at a high level. Colonel Seth Weishaar kept it straight and speeding all throughout the day. Here’s the top end:

Lot 2, CSF Barricade 7D, is heading to Lake Benton, MN with the Fehrman Family Red Angus for $12,000. He’s a 5L Blockade 2218-30B son with EPDs of BW -1.1, WW 70, YW 109, and Milk 18. He was born 2/9/16 at 88 pounds and was 800 pounds on his Adj. WW.

$9,500 got Lot 22, Badlands Redemption 620, in the paper by way of Ressler Land & Cattle of Cooperstown, ND. This Brown JYJ Redemption Y1334 son was born 2/16/16 at 82 pounds and was 868 pounds on his Adj. WW. His EPDs include BW -1.0, WW 75, YW 130, and Milk 23.

Steve Pennington of New Town, ND purchased Lot 1, PFFR New Direction 623, at $9,250. This Andras New Direction R240 son posted EPDs of BW 1.0, WW 76, YW 121, and Milk 25. He was born 2/9/16 at 89 pounds and was 844 pounds on his Adj. WW.

Lot 4, CSF KSE Ortiz 6D, was sold for $8,500 to Terry Spur of Houghton, SD. He’s an own son of Badlands Opportunity 53Y that scored 826 pounds on his Adj. WW while being 86 pounds at birth on 2/8/16. His EPDs include BW 2.3, WW 93, YW 141, and Milk 14.

Glen Aldetaler of Britton, SD purchased Lot 31, PFFR Harold 603, for $6,000. He was born 1/30/16 at 73 pounds and was 757 pounds on his Adj. WW. His EPDs include BW -2.9, WW 67, YW 100, and Milk 22. The catalog was a corrected at sale time that he is a Prospect son, an unlisted sire.