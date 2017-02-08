Bake and Take Day, March 25, 2017 | TSLN.com

The South Dakota Wheat Commission annual “Bake and Take Day,” occurring this year on Saturday March 25, invites home bakers of all ages to slow down, relax and embrace community spirit by baking home-made goodies and sharing them with friends, neighbors or folks who may not be able to bake themselves.

And if you participate in Bake and Take Day, you just might win a prize. Contestants who write in to tell about their Bake and Take activity will be entered into a random drawingfor $50 cash in one of four categories. Participants need to indicate a category — youth individual (4-17), youth group, adult individual (18 plus), or adult group – on the entry form. If no category is indicated, the entry will be placed in the category that most fits the information provided. All eligible entries collected via e-mail and U.S. mail by April 15, 2017 will be included in the drawing.

“Bake and Take Day has a long tradition in South Dakota as an activity designed to educate consumers in the importance of home baking and wheat foods consumption,” says Caren Assman, for South Dakota Wheat. “The personal visit to members of the community is as rewarding and important as the baked goods you take them.”

Send a summary of your activity to the South Dakota Wheat Commission, Box 549, Pierre, SD 57501 or e-mail the information to the SDWC at info@sdwheat.org . Include any community service aspects, and comments regarding how the activity strengthened the bonds between individuals.

Bake and Take Day participants may obtain free recipe pamphlets by sending their name, complete mailing address, and the number of recipe brochures needed by emailing info@sdwheat.org . Any one that bakes and takes a wheat product is eligible for the contest.

The featured recipe this year is “Food Processor Raisin Nut Bread”. It is not necessary to use the recipes provided but if participants would like copies of the recipe to accompany their baked goods, please request copies at the South Dakota Wheat Commission.

Food Processor Raisin Nut Bread

1/2 cup raisins

1/2 cup water

3 cups all purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 package quick-rise yeast

3 tablespoons margarine, cut into pieces

2 tablespoons honey

3/4 cup warm water (90F)

1/4 cup chopped pecans

Soak raisins in 1/2 cup water for 10 minutes; drain. Lock bowl in place and insert blade (refer to manual to determine correct one). Add flour, salt, yeast and margarine. Cover bowl and process 20 seconds. Dissolve honey in 3/4 cup warm water. Start machine; pour liquid in a steady stream through feed tube. Process until dough cleans bowl sides. If dough is sticky, add 1 tablespoon of flour at a time, processing for 10 seconds, until dough cleans bowl but is soft. If too dry, add 1 tablespoon of water at a time, processing 10 seconds, until dough is soft. Knead 60 – 80 seconds. If using a small processor, halve dough and process each half 60 seconds; recombine.

Add raisins and nuts to dough; pulses 5 – 6 times. Shape into a ball; place in a greased bowl, turning once to coat. Cover with a damp, non-terry towel; let rise in a warm place (95-100 F) place until doubled. Punch down, cover and let rest 10 minutes. Shape into a loaf, place in a greased 9x5x3 inch pan. Cover; let rise until doubled.

Bake in a preheated 400 F oven 10 minutes. Reduce temperature to 350 F and bake 25 minutes more. Remove from pan; cool on rack. Makes 1 loaf, or 16 servings.

–South Dakota Wheat Commission