Barrasso Response to President Trump’s Joint Address to Congress | TSLN.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) released the following statement in response to President Trump's address to a joint session of Congress:

"The president gave an address filled with the same spirit of optimism that I hear from people all around Wyoming. Tonight, he spoke to all Americans. In particular, I commend his emphasis on creating jobs and giving Americans relief from the failed Obamacare law.

"It's encouraging to see that President Trump is already moving to keep his promises to the American people. I look forward to working with the White House on ways to expand opportunities for people in Wyoming and across the country."

–Senator Barrasso