Barrasso Votes to Repeal Obama Administration’s Anti-Coal Stream Rule | TSLN.com

Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) released the following statement after voting to overturn the Obama administration’s stream rule.

The resolution of disapproval (S.J. Res. 10), brought under the Congressional Review Act (CRA), had already passed the House of Representatives, and passed the Senate by a vote of 54 to 45.

“Today, the Senate delivered a major victory for coal country,” said Barrasso. “The Obama administration’s flawed stream rule ignored the input of state regulators and put thousands of jobs in jeopardy.

“I look forward to working with Congress and the Trump administration to repeal more midnight regulations like this one.”

Background:

On Dec. 19, the Obama administration finalized its “stream protection rule.”

At a Feb. 3, 2016 Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing, Barrasso called on Joe Pizarchik, director of the Office of Surface Mining, to withdraw the rule.

At an Oct. 27, 2015 Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing, Barrasso questioned Janice Schneider, the Interior Department’s assistant secretary for Land and Minerals Management, about the rule. At that same hearing, Todd Parfitt, director of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, testified about the rule.

