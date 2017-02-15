Basel, Eich, Sharp to help oversee Beef Checkoff dollars | TSLN.com

PIERRE, SD – Three South Dakota cattle producers have new leadership roles with the Cattleman’s Beef Promotion and Research Board (CBB). The CBB oversees the collection of $1-per-head on all cattle sold in the U.S. and $1-per-head-equivalent on imported cattle, beef and beef products. The CBB consists of 100 members appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture.

Tammy Basel, Union Center, SD, a life-long cow-calf and sheep producer, was elected to serve on the operating committee. The beef promotion operating committee was created by the Beef Promotion Research Act to help coordinate state and national beef checkoff programs. The 20-person committee includes 10 members of the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, among them the Board’s three officers and seven others elected directly by Beef Board members. The other 10 members are appointed from the Federation of State Beef Councils, in addition to the innovation committee and market research working group.

Cory Eich, Canova, SD, is one of 39 new CBB appointees. All appointees serve 3-year terms. Eich is a fourth-generation farmer and rancher who runs a cow/calf herd and raises corn, soybeans and alfalfa. He is the current past president of South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association (SDCA), SDCA president 2012-2014, past president McCook-Miner-Lake County Cattlemen, and member of National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, South Dakota Corn Growers, South Dakota Soybean Association and South Dakota Farm Bureau. Eich is also a founding board member of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation.

Gary Sharp, Bath, SD runs a cow-calf operation and farms 1,700 acres selling and custom raising breeding cattle, and operating a feedlot. Sharp was elected to the executive committee. The 12-member CBB executive committee includes the Board’s three officers and eight members elected at-large. The executive committee operates under the direction of, and within the policies established by, the full Board and is responsible for carrying out Beef Board policies and conducting business and making decisions necessary to administer the terms and provisions of the Act and Order between meetings of the full Board.

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council