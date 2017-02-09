Bedwell Teaches Course at NCBA Cattlemen’s College | TSLN.com

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Shane Bedwell, AHA director of breed improvement and chief operating officer, taught the course “Reducing lameness and improving cattle structure through genetics and management” Feb. 1 at the 24th edition of the Cattlemen’s College during the 2017 National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Cattle Industry Convention in Nashville.

Bedwell’s course was one of 15 educational sessions taught to more than 1,000 cattlemen and women in attendance at the event.

“I’m very humbled I was asked to speak at the Cattlemen’s College,” Bedwell said. “Continued education is a vital part of advancing agriculture, and I’m thankful to play a small role in the future of the beef industry.”

Presentations from the 2017 Cattlemen’s College will be available online after Feb. 17 at beefusa.org.

–American Hereford Association