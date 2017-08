Beef Bucks “beefs up” SDSU football | TSLN.com

On Sunday, July 30, Beef Bucks traveled to Brookings, S.D. to "beef-up" Coach Stiegelmeier's South Dakota State University football team. After working out in full gear, the SDSU players and coaches relaxed with beef sandwiches compliments of Beef Bucks, Inc.

Beef Bucks, Inc. is a non-profit organization established for the purpose of beef promotion and consumer education.

–Beef Bucks