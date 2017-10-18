Beef Crawl to Feature Delicious Dishes at Top Sioux Falls Restaurants

SIOUX FALLS, SD — South Dakota food lovers will have a unique opportunity on November 6th. Not only will they be able to sample delicious beef dishes at a few of Sioux Falls' top restaurants, they'll also be dining with the farmers who made the meal possible.

The Beef Crawl is set for November 6th in Sioux Falls. The Beef Crawl is a progressive dinner where participants will enjoy a beef appetizer, entrée and dessert at downtown restaurants including Crawford's, Bros Brasserie, and Half Baked.

Throughout the evening, area beef producers will be mingling amongst guests and answering questions about their farms and today's beef production. The Beef Crawl is designed to acquaint consumers with local beef producers and encourage consumers to eat beef while dining out.

In the past, South Dakota Farm Families has also hosted a Pork Crawl and Poultry Crawl. "We see the "Beef Crawl" as another opportunity for South Dakota foodies to meet those who grow our food and ask questions about today's beef production." said Rebecca Christman, Ag United Outreach Director. "Many consumers are not only interested in eating tasty food, but also learning where there food comes from."

The Beef Crawl will start at Crawfords at 6:00 pm. Tickets are $40 per person. To purchase tickets visit https://siouxfallsbeefcrawl17.eventbrite.com. You can also contact Rebecca Christman at Ag United for South Dakota at (605) 336-3622 or Rebecca@agunited.org.

The Beef Crawl is made possible by Agriculture United for South Dakota and the South Dakota Beef Industry Council.

Ag United for South Dakota is a coalition of farm organizations with a goal of keeping family farms growing. Coalition members include the South Dakota Cattleman's Association, the South Dakota Corn Growers Association, the South Dakota Dairy Producers, South Dakota Farm Bureau, South Dakota Pork Producers Council, South Dakota Poultry Industries Association and the South Dakota Soybean Association. To learn more, visit http://www.agunited.org.

–Ag United for South Dakota