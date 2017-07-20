BEEF Declared Official Meat of the 77th Sturgis ® Motorcycle Rally™ | TSLN.com

PIERRE, SD – Rain is in short supply this summer, but August promises to be the month when BEEF will be celebrated by thousands of consumers as they head to the 77th Sturgis ® Motorcycle Rally™ . The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) team and the beef checkoff will partner with the City of Sturgis as the "Official Meat of the 77th Sturgis ® Motorcycle Rally™".

"Sturgis ® Motorcycle Rally™is proud to partner with the South Dakota Beef Industry Council to carry on a tradition of hundreds of thousands of Rally goers coming to South Dakota and sitting down at meal times to barbeque and eat the best quality beef in the world," said Jerry Cole, director of Sturgis Rally and Events.

As part of the sponsorship, beef will be the premier protein at the Rally with the City of Sturgis promoting beef on promotional materials, billboards, social media, the annual mayor's ride and numerous other events. SDBIC will also bring Kita Roberts, aka Girl Carnivore, to the venue as a lead beef advocate and celebrity food judge engaging in conversation with food enthusiasts both online and in person about the continuous power of protein. Kita will also spend some time with South Dakota ranchers listening and learning as they tell their beef story.

Beef continues to be a healthy choice for consumers. Director of Nutrition Holly Swee states, "The Sturgis partnership offers the SDBIC team an opportunity to provide rally goers a chance to engage and ask health and nutrition related questions where we can then provide information and resources that are rooted in sound science from checkoff funded research."

The SDBIC beef team will be on hand to answer questions, provide beef nutritional information, as well as recipes to attendees on Monday, August 7, 2017. SDBIC executive director Suzy Geppert states, "The rally is iconic and draws thousands of consumers nationwide. It is a great opportunity for us to build on our consumer base and answer questions about modern beef production."

What can rally goers expect to see this year? Geppert says, "You will see a common theme coming through in this promotional campaign, "tradition". Both the Sturgis Rally and the beef community have long traditions that continue to influence consumer trends and activities however, we want to instill in them that although times may change, our traditions endure. Ranching continues to be a family business involving passion, commitment, and a calling to feed the world." Above all else, Beef It's What's For Dinner.

For more information on the Sturgis ® Motorcycle Rally™ partnership contact Suzy Geppert at sgeppert@sdbeef.org or call (605) 224-4722. For more about the SDBIC, as well as recipes and nutrition information, find us on Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, Instagram and sdbeef.org or visit beefitswhatsfordinner.com.

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council