N.D. man named ICCA of the Year | TSLN.com

The International Certified Crop Adviser (ICCA) Program and American Society of Agronomy have named Lee Briese, of North Dakota, the 2017 ICCA of the Year.

The International Certified Crop Adviser (ICCA) of the Year Award recognizes a certified crop adviser who delivers exceptional customer service, is highly innovative, has shown that they are a leader in their field, and has contributed substantially to the exchange of ideas and the transfer of agronomic knowledge within the agricultural industry. The ICCA of the Year Award celebrates a level of proficiency that belongs to an individual and not a company.

Lee was selected for his dedication to his profession and his commitment to educating those around him. He provides consulting services on 16 different crops on over 80,000 acres, but still manages to find time to voluntarily partner with North Dakota State University (NDSU) to staff field days and winter meetings, along with providing 10 university students with internships since 2001. His impact on his local community extends to his work as an advisory board member on the NDSU Soil Health Agricultural Research and Extension Farm and he has even appeared in the PBS documentary "Salt of the Earth."

Becoming a CCA requires countless hours of study and a focus on providing the best possible advice to growers. Most CCAs continue to develop their skills and knowledge throughout their careers for the betterment of their growers and the agricultural industry as a whole. That pursuit of continued growth and drive to go beyond the daily scope of work is why the ICCA Executive Committee and The American Society of Agronomy thought it was important, each year, to call attention to the best of the "boots on the ground."

The award ceremony returned to the program's roots at this year's Commodity Classic in San Antonio, TX. "It is growers and the fellow agronomists who submit most of the nominations, so it only seems right to showcase the award on a stage surrounded by those individuals at the Commodity Classic," says Luther Smith, Director of Certification.

The Certified Crop Adviser, or CCA, program establishes a benchmark of professionalism and knowledge for practicing agronomists in North America. Farmers and employers prefer to work with CCAs because they have demonstrated that they have the commitment, education, expertise, and experience to make a positive impact on their business. For more information please visit certifiedcropadviser.org.

–American Society of Agronomy