BHSS Angus Sale results | TSLN.com

BHSS Angus Sale results
February 2, 2017
Heifers
Average: $3,357.89
Value, Name/Description, Buyer, Consignor
$6,750, Chestnut Primrose 622, FORD, ROBERT, Lake Wilson, Minnesota; Chestnut Angus, Pipestone, Minnesota.
$6,750, JC Dixie Erica 10D, MEKEL LAND & CATTLE, Ennis, Montana, HC Cattle, Columbus, Montana
$5,250, Pine Coulee Lass D8, REIGEY, DAVID, Hardin, Montana, Pine Coulee Angus, Absarokee, Montana
$5,000, CLF Lady 72D, STOUT, CHANCE, Emporia, KS, Country Lane Farm, Rinbgle, WI
Bred Heifers
Average: $5,750
$8,000, Bred Hfr, TR Ms Ida 5147C, CK CATTLE, Highmore, South Dakota, Thomas Ranch, Harrold, South Dakota
23, $3,500, Bred Hfr, BB First Up B51, ESCOTT, CHAD, Faith, South Dakota, Beau Bromenshenk, Billings, Montana
Bulls
$14,000, Bull, CW 31 Knock Out 366, EGGERT, KURT, Ward, South Dakota, Cottonwood Angus, Pipestone, Minnesota
$13,000, Bull, Vin-Mar Ten Percent 6581, BALLOU ANGUS RANCH, Hulett, Wy, Vin-Mar Cattle, Gordon, NE
$10,500, Bull, Chestnut Knockout 386, – CALLIES ANGUS, Winfred, South Dakota, Chestnut Angus, Pipestone, Minnesota
$8,750, Bull, Chestnut Royal Stockman, SIMONS, JOHN, Enning, South Dakota, Chestnut Angus, Pipestone, Minnesota
58, $8,500, Bull, K&J Insight 386, – KREBS RANCH, Gordon, NE, K&J Angus, Larchwood, IA
–Black Hills Stock Show