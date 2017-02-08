 BHSS Charolais Sale | TSLN.com

BHSS Charolais Sale

Lot, Total, Name/Description, Buyer, Consignor

Heifer

2. $3,700, BRCHE Blaize of Glory 325, 338 – SCHALESKY LIVESTOCK, Faith, SD, Bertsche Cattle, Onida, SD

$3,700

Bulls

Average: $4,594

9, $15,000, OC Mr. Bo Tie D935 ET, 941 – BROWN, CURTIS, Montpelier, ND, Odden Cattle, Faulkton, SD

7, $11,000, SRSC Bolt 6670, 318 – Allen, Davidm Schulenburg, TX, Sellman Ranch, Chandron, NE

42, $10,500, JAB ROLLER COASETER RIDE 515P, 323 – CHEYENNE CHAROLAIS, Wasta, SD, J&A Charolais, Sparta, WI

12, $10,000, WDZ Reserve 627 P, 324 – SCHUYLER, SCOTT, Hamill, SD, Zehnder Waage Partnership, Stachfield, MN.

39, $6,000, LFW LEDGER 305, 312 – Sanders Ranch, Hermosa, SD, Bertsche Cattle, Onida, SD

–BHSS