BHSS Charolais Sale | TSLN.com

BHSS Charolais Sale
February 8, 2017
Lot, Total, Name/Description, Buyer, Consignor
Heifer
2. $3,700, BRCHE Blaize of Glory 325, 338 – SCHALESKY LIVESTOCK, Faith, SD, Bertsche Cattle, Onida, SD
$3,700
Bulls
Average: $4,594
9, $15,000, OC Mr. Bo Tie D935 ET, 941 – BROWN, CURTIS, Montpelier, ND, Odden Cattle, Faulkton, SD
7, $11,000, SRSC Bolt 6670, 318 – Allen, Davidm Schulenburg, TX, Sellman Ranch, Chandron, NE
42, $10,500, JAB ROLLER COASETER RIDE 515P, 323 – CHEYENNE CHAROLAIS, Wasta, SD, J&A Charolais, Sparta, WI
12, $10,000, WDZ Reserve 627 P, 324 – SCHUYLER, SCOTT, Hamill, SD, Zehnder Waage Partnership, Stachfield, MN.
39, $6,000, LFW LEDGER 305, 312 – Sanders Ranch, Hermosa, SD, Bertsche Cattle, Onida, SD
–BHSS