BHSS Pioneer Awards Breakfast: Dan and Bev Lindblom | TSLN.com

For more than 50 years, Dan Lindblom managed the Hart Ranch south of Rapid City – taking care of the range, building a cow herd, raising a family, and serving in his church, community, and state.

Dan was born during the worst dust storm in South Dakota history, on November 12, 1933, at Canova, SD.

After a two-year stint in the Navy and graduating from South Dakota State University, Dan went to work for Western Cattle Company, managing ranches in western South Dakota before moving to the Hart Ranch in 1961.

His approach to range management was based on the idea that the ranch’s main crop was grass, and the cattle herd was primarily a way of harvesting the grass. His approach to cattle management was based on the idea of thinking like a cow, and using low-stress handling techniques.

When Western Cattle Company sold the Hart Ranch, Dan and his wife, Bev, had managed to build their own cow herd and were able to buy their own ranch land.

Dan and Bev recently moved to Rapid City, but he still makes frequent visits to the ranch.

Dan and Bev, married 61 years and counting, raised six children.

They taught their children to respect others, to honor their faith, to help their neighbors, and to serve in the community. Dan served on the Central States Fair Board of Directors, the Black Hills Electric Co-op Board, the SD Rural Electric Association Board, and the State Brand Board.

