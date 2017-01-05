BHSS Pioneer Awards Breakfast | TSLN.com

Honoree Iris Day

Iris (Carmichael) Day was born Aug. 26, 1937. She was raised on the ranch where she currently resides. She attended school in a little one-room schoolhouse and attended high school in Faith South Dakota. Iris married Bud Day in 1954. They ranched in the surrounding area raising cattle, sheep, and many fine quarter horses.

In 1975 they moved to Thunder Butte in Perkins County where they raised their six kids. They have twenty-three grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren. Her children now own and operate the family ranch continuing a family tradition.

Iris attended many rodeos with Bud and her children throughout the years. She enjoyed timing rodeos and roping events. Many ropings were held in their indoor arena in the winter time and was a gathering place for many, working alongside their children and grandchildren while they learning to rope and ride. Iris and Bud hosted 4-H horse camps, hosting a large number of kids overnight and teaching them many basics of riding and horse care.

All the family have excelled in rodeo starting with 4-H and high school, several going into professional rodeo.

Iris drove school bus for 31 years. Her favorite thing has always been riding horses, checking pastures and living the country life. The last few years she now does her checking in her Kubota side by side that includes heat and air conditioning. F

–BHSS Pioneer Awards Breakfast