Biden calls for ‘fight’ for European Union | TSLN.com

In a wide-ranging, dramatic speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos today, Vice President Joe Biden said “The United States and Europe must lead the fight to defend those values that have brought us to where we are today. That means fighting for the European Union — one of the most vibrant and consequential institutions on earth.”

Biden also said that he sees “Those who wish to dissolve the community of democracies and our supporting institutions in favor of a more parochial international order — where power rules and spheres of influence lock in divides among nations.”

“We hear these voices in the West — but the greatest threats on this front spring from the distinct illiberalism of external actors who equate their success with a fracturing of the liberal international order. We see this in Asia and the Middle East — where China and Iran would clearly prefer a world in which they hold sway in their regions.

“But I will not mince words.This movement is principally led by Russia. Under President Putin, Russia is working with every tool available to them to whittle away at the edges of the European project, test for fault lines among western nations, and return to a politics defined by spheres of influence.”

–The Hagstrom Report