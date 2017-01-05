NILE Sholarship application due March 1 | TSLN.com

Billings, Mont. – The Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE) Scholarship Program funded by the NILE Foundation, is now accepting applications for scholarships for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Since 1990, the NILE has awarded scholarships to deserving FFA and 4-H students that have been actively involved in their respective programs and communities, excelled in the classroom, and participated in NILE events. “Promoting the future of agriculture through the support of youth via scholarships is a long standing tradition of NILE.” says Jennifer Boka, General Manager of the NILE. “Educating today’s youth to be tomorrows ag proponents is crucial to the entire world and we are NILE are proud to support and embrace the future of agriculture.”

Similar to previous years, the NILE Scholarship Committee will be awarding three levels of scholarships. The first level will be the one-time scholarship awarded to high school seniors, similar to what the NILE has always done. The second level of scholarships offered will also be a one-time grant, for students already enrolled in College or a Vo-Tech school. Finally, the third level, which will offer the greatest scholarship amount, will be a rolling scholarship. The rolling scholarships will be offered to a select group of High School Seniors who will have the opportunity to renew the scholarship yearly, up to four years of their secondary education. Recipients of rolling scholarships will be chosen from the pool of applicants that are current seniors in High School.

Each year the NILE touches the lives of nearly 10,000 youth through its many programs, events, “live” animal scholarships, and college scholarships. Every year the NILE provides over $55,000 in cash and live animal scholarships.

The NILE Foundation was established in 2009 as a supporting arm of the NILE organization, which is dedicated to the promotion of livestock, agriculture education, and respect for the western culture.

Scholarship applications and guidelines can be found on the NILE’s website, or by contacting the NILE Office at 406-256-2495. Applications must be submitted to the NILE Office by March 1, 2017 at 5 p.m.. Applications incomplete or late will not be considered. Scholarships will be awarded and announced in early April 2017.

–the NILE