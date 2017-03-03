BioZyme® introduces Gain Smart™ Stocker Program to promote healthy, efficient gains | TSLN.com

St. Joseph, MO – The new Gain Smart Stocker Program from BioZyme Inc. provides a research-proven, three-step supplement system for naturally increasing calf health, appetite, and more cost effective gain.

Known for research and proven results in forage utilization, it was just a matter of time before BioZyme launched it's first-ever line of stocker mineral. All mineral options contain BioZyme's proprietary prebiotic, Amaferm®, to promote calf health and economically produced pounds by maximizing the natural energy and protein available in forage and feed.

When added to a forage diet, Amaferm has been research-proven to provide 16% more energy plus 34% more microbial (natural) protein which led to .29 lbs. of average daily gain (ADG) on calves fed high-quality, small grains pasture in a University of Arizona study. When added to a high-grain diet, Amaferm is also proven to stabilize the rumen environment, which is very important to maximizing efficiency.

"Feeding the Gain Smart Stocker Program maximizes digestion no matter the diet, whether it's forage or grain," said Twig Marston, Technical Sales Field Manager at BioZyme. "Products recommended in the program accelerate gain by stimulating the calf's rumen to function at top efficiency, maximizing both the natural energy and protein available to the animal. The program also works to improve calf health by reducing the effects of stress, the greatest immunity inhibitor, plus pays a 2 to 1 return through more gain and use of less medication."

The Gain Smart Program Stocker Program

Step 1 – Receive – Use once within 48 hours of receiving

Product: Vita Charge Cattle Drench

Jump starts feed and energy intake

Stimulates cattle's immune system

Allows maximum effectiveness of vaccinations

Step 2 – Start – Feed 7-14 days of receiving

Product: Vita Charge Stress Tub

Promotes feed and water intake

MOS helps trap and flush bad bacteria limiting their ability to do harm

Increases digestibility to maximize the energy value of feed for more gains

Step 3 – Grow – Feed minimum of 45 days; 100 days is recommended

Product (Choose One): Gain Smart Stocker, Gain Smart Wheat Mineral, Gain Smart Balancer RU1600

Stimulates digestion and increases nutrient absorption for optimum gain

Supports hoof health and immunity

Accurately supplements those minerals lacking in the pasture

Within a month of launch, because of BioZyme's reputation with VitaFerm®, Superior Livestock Auction picked up both VitaFerm and Gain Smart as the first-ever nutrition partners and named BioZyme its exclusive nutrition company in its value-added programs for 2017. To qualify for the Gain Smart program, and to carry the onscreen logo on Superior, calves must have been backgrounded for a minimum of 45 days prior to sale through delivery on a Gain Smart mineral.

For more information about the program, contact BioZyme Inside Sales at 816-344-5748 or a Superior Livestock Auction representative at superiorlivestock.com.

–BioZyme