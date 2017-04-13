BioZyme® Recognizes Area Dealers with VIP Status | TSLN.com

St. Joseph, MO – BioZyme Inc. has recently awarded 36 of its dealers with its top dealer status for sales in 2016. To attain VIP status, these dealers sold at least 150 tons of BioZyme products in 2016, and their VIP status will remain in effect through 2017.

Five dealers in sales area, represented by Dorothy Orts, BioZyme Area Sales Manager, have been named VIP Dealers for 2017. They include: Wayne J. Nelson Cattle Co., Langford, S.D.; Red Rock Feeds, Wibaux, Mont.; Randy & Pam Quam, McLeod, N.D.; LaMoure Feed & Seed, LaMoure, N.D.; and Bowman Grain, Bowman, N.D.

"A laser focus on customer service is the reason these VIP dealers are so successful. They talk with lots of producers and have the most current information for them on various phases of products. They each supply and sell VitaFerm® differently, but they all provide the best products for every production situation and their customers have great respect for our dealers as reliable resources," Orts said.

For achieving this VIP tier, the dealers will receive special pricing on orders, priority support from their ASM and the corporate office, a unique clothing item identifying them as a VIP and other special privileges during the year.

To find a BioZyme dealer near you, visit, http://biozymeinc.com/find-a-dealer

