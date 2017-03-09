Bipartisan Timber Innovation Act introduced in Senate, House | TSLN.com

A bipartisan bill to find new and innovative uses for wood as a building material has been introduced in the Senate by Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, and Senate Agriculture Committee ranking member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and in the House by Reps. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., and Suzan DelBene, D-Wash.

The legislation would direct the National Forest Products Lab and American colleges and universities to conduct research and development on new methods for the construction of wood buildings. focusing on the construction of buildings over 85 feet in height. The bill was also introduced in the last Congress.

It is supported by Weyerhaeuser, National Wildlife Federation, and the American Wood Council, in addition to more than 100 other stakeholders.

