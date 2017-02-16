Black Hills National Forest: Use caution on roads, trails | TSLN.com

Custer, SD; February 15, 2017 – Warmer temperatures and melting snow have combined to make many Forest roads and trails wet, soft and impassable. Users should use caution when traveling on wet and soft roads as they can become stranded and cause resource damage.

“Gravel roads can easily become rutted and damaged as a result of traffic on wet and soft spots,” said Scott Jacobson, Black Hills National Forest Public Affairs Officer. “When rutting is observed on a road, use of that road should be discontinued until it dries out or is repaired.”

“Please remember whether driving, hiking, biking, horseback riding, 4-wheeling or other, these activities can have long term impacts to roads, trails and the landscape.” said Jacobson.

Please note that seasonal roads and trails remain closed until mid-May, conditions permitting.

Officials also said if a trail is open, if it is wet and muddy, to wait and let it dry out, as using muddy trails leads to trail erosion.

For more information on the Black Hills National Forest, call (605) 673-9200, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills or download the new Forest phone app at: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/black-hills-national-forest/id1156230107?mt=8

–Black Hills National Forest