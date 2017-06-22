Black Hills Roundup–more rodeos, stock and fireworks | TSLN.com

In a state where rodeo is the official sport, it's not surprising that one of the biggest rodeo events is just getting bigger.

The Black Hills Roundup, which is celebrating its 98th year this 4th of July weekend, in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, is adding a performance and several other events in a salute to our country and Western heritage.

This year's rodeo action will start June 30 with a ranch rodeo and barbecue (included with the rodeo ticket price) and will feature nightly PRCA performances July 1 through July 4. Justin Tupper, chairman of the Black Hills Roundup executive committee, said the additional performance has already attracted more entries and they've added more high-quality stock to the pens this year.

He said spectators can look for Powder River Rodeo's award-winning string, plus Franklin Rodeo's Evening Mist, which Clay Eliott rode to a 90 point finish in the saddle broncs in Alberta, Canada, last week. Broncs from Northcott Macza Rodeo will add some more dimension to the bronc pen with Goin' South and several other high-scoring horses. To help accommodate the added performance, J-J Rodeo from Montana will be bringing some stock as well.

D&H Cattle Company will be providing the bulls, pulling from their award-winning string of bucking bulls out of Oklahoma. "All you have to say is 'D&H' and you know what kind of bulls those are," Tupper said.

The rodeo action will be displayed on 33' by 18' screens at the arena, providing a better view and instant replay of the highlights of the performances.

Other attractions include a parade on the morning of July 4, kicked off with a B1 flyover, carnival June 30-July 4, parachute drop-in during each rodeo performance and Cowboy Kenny Bartram's Steel Rodeo Tours non-stop, action packed freestyle motocross exhibition as the rodeo specialty act.

In a true tip of the hat to the western tradition of Belle Fourche and the surrounding area, a herd of Texas Longhorns will trail through the main street of Belle Fourche, herded by mounted cowboys and wagons, just like in the old west. That marks the beginning of the weekend's events, at 3 p.m. on June 30. Spectators can see fireworks on July 2 and 3 after the rodeo performances.

Tickets are available now for all performances at http://www.blackhillsroundup.com or by calling 605-723-2010. Tickets are also available at the gate.