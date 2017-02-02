 Black Hills Stock Show Bid Calling Contest | TSLN.com

Black Hills Stock Show Bid Calling Contest

Twenty two contestants from six states competed to find out who was the best at singing the song of the auctioneer.

Results follow:

1st Casey Perman, Glenham, S.D.

2nd Ted Souvignier, Canton, S.D.

3rd Brad Veurink, Corisca, S.D.

The auction grossed $4,200

Central States Fair Foundation items grossed: $1,545

–Black Hills Stock Show