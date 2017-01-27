Black Hills Stock Show schedule | TSLN.com

2017 Comprehensive Schedule

January 13th – February 5th

(all items listed are subject to change)

For Specific Event Information Please Visit the following:

For Events held at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center listed in Red please visit http://www.gotmine.com

For Events held at the Central States Fairgrounds listed in Purple visit http://www.blackhillsstockshow.com

For Events held at various other locations listed in Green visit http://www.blackhillsstockshow.com

Events are produced by Central States Fair and Sutton Rodeo.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 13

3 pm Black Hills Stock Show Press Social and Ribbon Cutting- Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

4 pm World Series of Te am Roping- Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14

8 am World Series of Te am Roping – Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

SUNDAY, JANUARY 15

8 am World Series of Te am Roping- Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18

7:30 am South Dakota Cutting Horse Association Show- New Event- Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

THURSDAY, JANUARY 19

7:30 am South Dakota Cutting Horse Association Show- New Event- Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

FRIDAY, JANUARY 20

7:30 am South Dakota Cutting Horse Association Show- Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21

8 am McKie Ford NRCHA All-Around Show (herdwork)- Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

4 pm Winter Classic AQHA, Cutting & Open Ranch Riding Classes-Kjerstad Enter Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

SUNDAY, JANUARY 22

7:30 am AQHA Winter Classic, Halter Class- Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

8:30 am Winter Classic AQHA – Amateur & Youth Ranch Riding,–Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

4:30 pm Black Hills Stock Show® NRCHA All-Around Show, Steer Stopping–Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

4:30 pm Winter Classic AQHA Show, roping classes –Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

4:30 pm Best of the West Roping Futurity, Calf Roping and Te am Roping classes (to run concurrent with AQHA Classes)–Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

MONDAY, JANUARY 23

7:30 am Winter Classic AQHA Horse Show,–Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

12 pm McKie Ford NRCHA All-Around Show & Winter Spectacular NRCHA Show (run concurrently with the AQHA Working Cow Horse Classes), –Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

TUESDAY, JANUARY 24

8 am Winter Classic AQHA Horse Show (Halter, Cutting, Roping) Am & Youth Classes sponsored by Hubbard Feeds– Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

8: 00 am Best of the West Roping Futurity, Calf Roping and Te am Roping classes (to run concurrent with AQHA Classes)–Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25

7:30 am Winter Classic AQHA Horse Show, Reining & Working Cow Horse–Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

11 pm McKie Ford Winter Spectacular NRCHA Show (run concurrently with the AQHA Working Cow Horse Classes),– Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26

8 am Winter Classic AQHA Horse Show, halter & roping classes–Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

11-5 pm SDQHA Horse Sale Check-In–Kjerstad Event Center Warm-Up, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

5:15 pm SDQHA Horse Sale Hutchison Western Stallion Row Consignor Meeting- Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

5:15 pm Hutchison Western Stallion Row Consignor Meeting- Rushmore Hall, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

FRIDAY, JANUARY 27

8 am BLACK HILLS STOCK SHOW® Horse Sale Preview: Ranch Horse Select Competition–Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

10 am CINCH Trade Show & Rodeo Zone Trade Show Opens, Closes at 7:30 pm – Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

10 am First Interstate Bank Barnyard Petting Zoo – Rushmore Hall produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

10 am Bank West Western Art Show, public viewing–Fine Arts Theatre Lobby produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

11 am Back Stage with a Rodeo Clown, produced by Sutton Rodeo-Rodeo Zone Tradeshow

12-7 pm Western Heritage/Black Hills Stock Show® Foundation Auction Viewing – Fine Arts Theatre

1 pm Back Stage with a Rodeo Clown, produced by Sutton Rodeo-Rodeo Zone Tradeshow

1:20 pm Hutchison Western Stallion Row Preview–Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

2 pm SDQHA 2-Day Horse Sale -Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

5 pm Triple R Tack Dummy Roping, produced by Sutton Rodeo – Rodeo Zone Tradeshow

5:30 pm Daily Prize Drawings, produced by Sutton Rodeo – Rodeo Zone Tradeshow

7 pm BLACK HILLS STOCK SHOW® Stray Gathering–Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

7:30 pm PRCA Xtreme Bulls, produced by Sutton Rodeo- Barnett Arena

9:30 pm Stray Gathering Dance: Brandon Jones and the Thirsty Fish – Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

SATURDAY, JANUARY 28

8 am SDQHA BLACK HILLS STOCK SHOW® Horse Sale Preview–Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

8 am 4-H Youth Day Activities–Central States Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

8 am Western Heritage/Black Hills Stock Show® Foundation Auction Viewing (8 am-10 am) – Fine Arts Theatre

8 am Jr Queens Autograph Session, Queen’s Corral

8 am Miss Black Hills Stock Show® interview (closed to public), Room 206 produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

9 am Rodney Yost Horsemanship Clinic, Produced by Sutton Rodeo- Barnett Arena

10 am CINCH Trade Show & Rodeo Zone Trade Show Opens, Closes at 7:30 pm-Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

10 am First Interstate Bank Barnyard Petting Zoo–Rushmore Hall produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

10 am Bank West Western Art Show, public viewing–Fine Arts Theatre Lobby produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

10 am First Interstate Bank World’s Smallest Rodeo–Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

10 am Western Heritage/Black Hills Stock Show® Foundation Auction–– Fine Arts Theatre

10:30 am 2017 Farm and Ranch Tax Seminar, presented by Casey Peterson and Associates- Room 205

11 am Back Stage with a Rodeo Clown, produced by Sutton Rodeo-Rodeo Zone Tradeshow

1 pm Back Stage with a Rodeo Clown, produced by Sutton Rodeo-Rodeo Zone Tradeshow

1 pm Miss Black Hills Stock Show® Speeches & Modeling- Room 206 produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

1:20 pm Hutchison Western Stallion Row Preview–Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

1:30 pm PRCA Rodeo/Military Appreciation Performance, produced by Sutton Rodeo- Barnett Arena

2 pm SDQHA 2-Day Horse Sale–Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

2 pm Miss Black Hills Stock Show® Horsemanship- Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

4:30 pm Rodeo Autograph Session, produced by Sutton Rodeo – Rodeo Zone Tradeshow

5 pm Triple R Tack Dummy Roping, produced by Sutton Rodeo – Rodeo Zone Tradeshow

5:30 pm Daily Prize Drawings, produced by Sutton Rodeo – Rodeo Zone Tradeshow

6 pm Stockman’s Banquet & Ball – R amkota Hotel produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

7:30 pm PRCA Xtreme Bulls, produced by Sutton Rodeo- Barnett Arena

SUNDAY, JANUARY 29

8 am Black Hills Stock Show® AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse Competition, sponsored by SDQHA–Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

9 am Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica Commercial Heifer Weigh-In–Bridger Steel Pavilion, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

9 am Cowboy Church featuring Suzie McIntire and Mark Eaton-Fine Arts Theatre

9:30-11:30 am High School Rodeo College Fair, produced by Sutton Rodeo- Barnett Arena

10 am CINCH Trade Show & Rodeo Zone Trade Show Opens, Closes at 6 pm–Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

10 am First Interstate Bank Barnyard Petting Zoo – Rushmore Hall produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

10 am Bank West Western Art Show, public viewing–Fine Arts Theatre Lobby produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

10 am Boehringer Ingelheim Cattlemen’s Steak & Egg Breakfast– Bridger Steel Pavilion, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

11 am Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica Commercial Heifer Show–Bridger Steel Pavilion, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

12 pm Beefy Chili Cook-Off Tasting, Produced by Sutton Rodeo – Rodeo Zone Tradeshow

1 pm 20X High School Showcase Rodeo, produced by Sutton Rodeo- Barnett Arena

2 pm South Dakota Auctioneers Association Bid Calling Contest–Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

5:30 pm Daily Prize Drawings, produced by Sutton Rodeo – Rodeo Zone Tradeshow

6:30 pm Black Hills Angus Association Social, Stockman’s Club – Gold Room

MONDAY, JANUARY 30

8 am Black Hills Stock Show® AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse Competition, sponsored by SDQHA–Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

9 am Angus Show–Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

10 am CINCH Trade Show & Rodeo Zone Trade Show Opens, Closes at 7:30 pm–Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

10 am First Interstate Bank Barnyard Petting Zoo – Rushmore Hall produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

10 am Quilt Show–Fine Arts Theatre Stage produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

10 am Bank West Western Art Show, public viewing–Fine Arts Theatre Lobby produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

10 am Sutton Ranch Rodeo, Preliminary Round, Produced by Sutton Rodeo- Barnett Arena

1 pm Angus Sale – Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

4:30 pm Rodeo Autograph Session, produced by Sutton Rodeo – Rodeo Zone Tradeshow

5 pm Sutton Ranch Rodeo Calcutta, Produced by Sutton Rodeo- Cowboy Bar

5:30 pm Daily Prize Drawings, produced by Sutton Rodeo – Rodeo Zone Tradeshow

6 pm Black Hills Gold Rush Cattle Genetics Sale Social–Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn, Ballroom produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

7 pm Black Hills Gold Rush Cattle Genetics Sale–Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn, Ballroom produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

7:30 pm Sutton Ranch Rodeo Finals, Produced by Sutton Rodeo- Barnett Arena

TUESDAY, JANUARY 31

10 am Black Hills Stock Show® Official Ranch Rodeo Qualifying Round,–Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

10 am Charolais Show,–Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

10 am CINCH Trade Show & Rodeo Zone Trade Show Opens, Closes at 6 pm –Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

10 am First Interstate Bank Barnyard Petting Zoo – Rushmore Hall produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

10 am Quilt Show, sponsored by the Black Hills Quilters Guild– Fine Arts Theatre Stage produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

10 am Bank West Western Art Show, public viewing–Fine Arts Theatre Lobby produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

10 am PRCA Barrel Racing Slack, produced by Sutton Rodeo- Barnett Arena

1 pm Charolais Sale–Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

1 pm PRCA Timed Event Slack (tie down, steer wrestling, te am roping), produced by Sutton Rodeo- Barnett Arena

2:30 pm Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica Cattleman’s Conference – Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

Speaker Schedule

2:45 pm Express FP as part of a complete vaccination Protocol- Dr. Travis Van Anne

3:30 pm Understanding the value of MLV Vaccines at the Ranch- Dr. Trent Fox

4:30 pm Understanding the value of Vaccines in the feedyard- Dr. Trent Fox

5 pm Market Outlook, Expected female and calf values- John Nlivka, Sterling Marketing

4:30 pm Rodeo Autograph Session, produced by Sutton Rodeo – Rodeo Zone Tradeshow

5:30 pm Daily Prize Drawings, produced by Sutton Rodeo – Rodeo Zone Tradeshow

7:30 pm Black Hills Stock Show® Official Ranch Rodeo Finals –Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

9:30 pm Ranch Rodeo Dance with Layla & 2120–Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1

8 am Broncs for Breakfast (event ticket includes breakfast)–Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

9 am Rodney Yost Horsemanship Clinic, produced by Sutton Rodeo- Barnett Arena

10 am Hereford Show–Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

10 am CINCH Trade Show & Rodeo Zone Trade Show Opens, Closes at 7:30 pm–Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

10 am First Interstate Bank Barnyard Petting Zoo – Rushmore Hall produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

10 am Quilt Show– Fine Arts Theatre Stage produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

10 am Bank West Western Art Show, public viewing–Fine Arts Theatre Lobby produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

10 am Hired, Ag-Industry Job Fair- Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Room 205 produced by Black Hills Stock Show®

10:30 am Broncs for Breakfast Bronc Ride Competition – Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

1 pm Hereford Sale–Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

1 pm North American Trick Riding competition, produced by Sutton Rodeo- Barnett Arena

3 pm Wrangler Ch ampions Challenge Autograph Session, produced by Sutton Rodeo- Rodeo Zone Trade Show

3:30-6 pm Girls in Spurs “Ladies Night”, produced by Sutton Rodeo – Rodeo Zone Trade Show

5:30 pm Daily Prize Drawings, produced by Sutton Rodeo – Rodeo Zone Tradeshow

7:30 pm PRCA Wrangler Ch ampion’s Challenge, produced by Sutton Rodeo, Barnett Arena

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2

8 am Red Angus Show–Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

9 am Mounted Shooting, produced by Sutton Rodeo- Barnett Arena

10 am Gelbvieh Show–Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

10 am CINCH Trade Show & Rodeo Zone Trade Show Opens, Closes at 7:30 pm–Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

10 am First Interstate Bank Barnyard Petting Zoo – Rushmore Hall produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

10 am Bank West Western Art Show, public viewing–Fine Arts Theatre Lobby produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

10 am National Sheep Shearing Ch ampionships–Warm-Up Arena, Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

11 am Shorthorn Show–Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

11 am North American Sheepdog Trial Preliminaries–Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

1 pm Red Angus Sale–Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

1 pm North American Trick Riding competition, produced by Sutton Rodeo- Barnett Arena

2 pm Gelbvieh Sale– Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

3 pm Shorthorn Sale–Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

4:30 pm Rodeo Autograph Session, produced by Sutton Rodeo – Rodeo Zone Tradeshow

5:30 pm Daily Prize Drawings, produced by Sutton Rodeo – Rodeo Zone Tradeshow

6:45 pm Touchstone Energy Safety Seminar- Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

7 pm Mutton Bustin’ Ch ampionships – Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

7:30 pm North American Sheepdog Trial Finals, National Sheep Shearing Ch ampionships with New! Sheep Tee-Pee Event–Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

7:30 pm PRCA Rodeo/Free Style Bullfight/Trick Riding Ch ampion, produced by Sutton Rodeo- Barnett Arena

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3

8 am Limousin Show – Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

9 am KBHB Bucking Horse Sale, produced by Sutton Rodeo- Barnett Arena

10 am CINCH Trade Show & Rodeo Zone Trade Show Opens, Closes at 7:30 pm–Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

10 am First Interstate Bank Barnyard Petting Zoo – Rushmore Hall produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

10 am Bank West Western Art Show, public viewing–Fine Arts Theatre Lobby produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

10 am Rapid City Medical Center Health Demonstrations, Room 206 produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

10:30 am Maine-Anjou Show,–Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

11 am Back Stage with a Rodeo Clown, produced by Sutton Rodeo-Rodeo Zone Tradeshow

1 pm Back Stage with a Rodeo Clown, produced by Sutton Rodeo-Rodeo Zone Tradeshow

1 pm Limousin Sale–Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

1 pm Mounted Shooting, produced by Sutton Rodeo- Barnett Arena

2 pm Maine-Anjou Sale–Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

4:30 pm Rodeo Autograph Session, produced by Sutton Rodeo – Rodeo Zone Tradeshow

5 pm Triple R Tack Dummy Roping, produced by Sutton Rodeo – Rodeo Zone Tradeshow

5 pm Central States Fair Past Directors Social- Fine Arts Theatre Lobby produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

5:30 pm Daily Prize Drawings, produced by Sutton Rodeo – Rodeo Zone Tradeshow

5:30 pm Bank West Western Art Quick Draw Contest–Fine Arts Theatre Lobby produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

6:30 pm Bank West Quick Draw Auction Viewing and People’s Choice Voting,–Fine Arts Theatre Lobby produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

7:30 pm PRCA Rodeo/Free Style Bullfight/ Wild Horse Race/ Mounted Shooting Shoot off, produced by Sutton Rodeo- Barnett Arena

7:30 pm Stock Show St ampede, Featuring Chancey Willi ams & the Younger Brothers – J ames Kjerstad Event Center produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

9:30 pm Stock Show St ampede Concert: Di amond Rio, Produced by Black Hills Stock Show®- J ames Kjerstad Event Center

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4

7 am Te am Roping Registration (entries close 8 am)–Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

8 am Simmental Show–Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

8 am Jackpot Te am Roping- Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

8:30 am Black Hills Stock Show® Pioneer Breakfast–Fine Arts Building, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

9 am Black Hills Stock Show® Pioneer Awards Progr am- Fine Arts Building, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

9 am Rodney Yost Horsemanship Clinic, produced by Sutton Rodeo- Barnett Arena

10 am CINCH Trade Show & Rodeo Zone Trade Show Opens, Closes at 7:30 pm–Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

10 am First Interstate Bank Barnyard Petting Zoo – Rushmore Hall produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

10 am Bank West Western Art Show, public viewing–Fine Arts Theatre Lobby produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

10 am Hay C amp Wood Carvers Demonstration–Upper W. Concourse produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

10 am Seminar: Horse Chiropractic with Patricia Holl- Room 205 produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

10:30 am Chi-Influenced Show – Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

11 am Back Stage with a Rodeo Clown, produced by Sutton Rodeo-Rodeo Zone Tradeshow

1 pm Back Stage with a Rodeo Clown, produced by Sutton Rodeo-Rodeo Zone Tradeshow

1 pm Simmental Sale–Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

1 pm Seminar: Horse Chiropractic with Patricia Holl- Room 205 produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

1:30 pm PRCA Rodeo/Freestyle Bullfight/Bull Teeter Totter, produced by Sutton Rodeo- Barnett Arena

3-5 pm SDSU Alumni Social – Ice Arena Club Level

3 pm Chi-Influenced Sale–Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

4 pm Seminar: Horse Chiropractic with Patricia Holl- Room 205 produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

4:30 pm Rodeo Autograph Session, produced by Sutton Rodeo – Rodeo Zone Tradeshow

5 pm Triple R Tack Dummy Roping, produced by Sutton Rodeo – Rodeo Zone Tradeshow

5:30 pm Daily Prize Drawings, produced by Sutton Rodeo – Rodeo Zone Tradeshow

5:30 pm Hubbard Feeds Supreme Row Judging & People’s Choice–Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

7-9 pm Boots & Beer Festival, SD Brewery Beer Tasting, with music by Heath Johnson – Kjerstad Event Center Arena, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

7:30 pm PRCA Rodeo/Freestyle Bullfight Finals, produced by Sutton Rodeo- Barnett Arena

8:30 pm Hubbard Feeds Supreme Row Parade, Drawing for Featherlite Trailer (During PRCA Rodeo) – Barnett Arena

9 pm Boots & Beer Festival, Chancey Willi ams & the Younger Brothers with Brandon Jones & the Thirsty Fish – Kjerstad Event Center Arena, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5

8 am Black Hills Buffalo Classic Sale Preview–Bridger Steel Pavilion, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

9 am Twisted Sisters Open 4-D Barrel Race, Exhibitions & Jackpot (will not start before 12:30 pm)– Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

9 am Cowboy Church featuring Suzie McIntire and Mark Eaton-Fine Arts Theatre

10 am Black Hills Buffalo Classic Sale–Bridger Steel Pavilion, Fairgrounds produced by the Black Hills Stock Show®

DIRECTIONS

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

444 Mt. Rushmore Rd. Rapid City, SD, 57701

605.394.4115

The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center offers over 4,200 complimentary parking spaces with entrances from the following streets: Mt. Rushmore Rd. N. & 5th Street.

Directions from I-90: Take Exit 57, the I-190 Byway to Omaha St. At the intersection a, proceed to Mt. Rushmore Rd (to park on the West side of the building) and take a left, the Civic Center will be on the right hand side. If you want to park on the East side of the Civic Center, continue on Omaha St. To 5th Street and take a left. The Civic Center will be on the left hand side.

Directions from Hwy 79: Follow Hwy 79 to Omaha St., turn left onto Omaha St and stay on Omaha until Mt. Rushmore Rd. Turn right onto Mt. Rushmore Rd and in approximately one block the facility will be on your right.

Central States Fairgrounds

800 San Francisco St., Rapid City, SD 57701

605-355-3861

Directions from I-90: Take Exit 59 and travel South on LaCrosse St. Approximately 2 1/2 Miles

Directions from Hwy 79: Travel north to Centre St and take a left.

HOTEL SHUTTLE INFORMATION

Hotel Phone Number Shuttle Information

Best Western R amkota 605.343.8550 8 am – 11 pm daily to RPCC & CSF

C ambria Suites 605.721.7351 4 am – 2 am within 5 miles

Grand Gateway Hotel 605.342.1300 1/27-28; 5 pm – midnight

2/3-4; 5 pm – midnight

Hilton Garden Inn 605.791.9000 Schedule with desk within 5 miles

Hotel Alex Johnson – Curio 605.342.1210 1/27 – 2/4; running hourly from 4 – 11 pm to and from RPCC

Howard Johnson Inn & Suites 605.718.5278 Guests schedule with front desk

MainStay Suites 605.719.5151 4 am – 2 am within 5 miles

R amada 605.791.9000 Schedule with desk within 5 miles

The Rushmore Hotel 605.348.8300 5 am – 10 pm or later depending on events

Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn 605.348.4000 Schedule with desk within 5 miles

Super 8 Lacrosse 605.791.9000 Schedule with desk within 5 miles