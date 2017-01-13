Black Hills Stock Show Banquet to honor Lindblom, Anderson, Mills | TSLN.com

Rapid City, SD– The Black Hills Stock Show Stockman’s Banquet and Ball will honor the accomplishments of three cattlemen at the annual event on Saturday, January 28.

The Stockman’s Banquet and Ball has a tradition of honoring those who have excelled in the agricultural industry as Stockmen and Agri-Business people. A special “Hall of Fame” distinction is awarded to an individual who has been influential in the growth and support of the Black Hills Stock Show®.

Meet the Honorees:

The 2017 Stockman’s Ball honorees include Dave Lindblom, Hermosa, SD, Bob Anderson, Sturgis, SD and Bob Mills, Gordon, NE.

Dave Lindblom will be awarded the Stockman of the Year. Lindblom’s commercial cattle operation has operated on the Hart Ranch nearly 56 years and has spanned three generations of livestock producers Dave, beginning with his father Dan Lindblom and now son, Brad Lindblom.

Bob Anderson of Sturgis, SD will be recognized as “Agri Business Person of the Year.” Bob has been a livestock marketer for over 17 years as a field man for Belle Fourche Livestock and Phillip Livestock. Prior to his days at the sale barn, Bob was a fieldman for Tri-State Livestock News and a commercial cattle operator.

The Black Hills Stock Show will honor Bob Mills, Gordon, NE as the Silver Spur “Hall of Fame” recipient. Mills has been an active member of the Black Hills Stock Show livestock committee since 2009. He has served as the Shorthorn Breed Representative for 14 years, a position voted on by livestock producers. Bob’s input and involvement has helped establish youth livestock shows and activities at the Central States Fair and Black Hills Stock Show.

The Stockman’s Banquet and Ball will be held at the Best Western Ramkota starting at 6 pm with a social and banquet to begin at 7 pm. The event will feature a banquet, youth scholarship auction, and live music along with presentations of the three honorees.

For a full schedule of events or tickets please go to http://www.blackhillsstockshow.com.

–Black Hills Stock Show