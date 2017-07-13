BLM implementing fire restrictions for Harding County, South Dakota | TSLN.com

(MILES CITY, Mont.) – Concerns over hot, dry weather and the resulting heightened fire danger has prompted the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to institute fire restrictions on lands it manages in Harding County, S.D.

Stage 1 fire restrictions begin Friday, July 14. BLM managed lands in Carter, Custer, Garfield, Powder River, Richland, and Wibaux counties in Montana are already under Stage 1 restrictions.

Under Stage 1 restrictions, campfires and other fires are prohibited except in approved recreation sites, as designated on the fire prevention order. Liquid petroleum and LPG stoves that can be turned on and off are allowed. Smoking is prohibited outside of vehicles, buildings, and developed recreation sites, unless you are in a 3-foot-diameter area cleared of all burnable vegetation.

Fireworks are prohibited on state and federal lands all year. Exploding targets available for sale to recreational shooters are also considered a pyrotechnic product and are prohibited year-round.

Any individual who causes a wildland fire intentionally or through negligence will be held accountable for damage and suppression costs.

For additional information on fire restrictions, visit the fire restrictions website at http://www.firerestrictions.us.

–Montana/Dakotas BLM