BLM seeks nominations for 2017 reclamation and sustainable mineral development awards program | TSLN.com

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking nominations for the 2017 Reclamation and Sustainable Mineral Development Awards. These awards recognize those programs created to foster sustainable development, which encourages environmental health, social responsibility, and economic security.

“These awards represent some of the finest examples of responsible mineral resource development,” said Michael Nedd, BLM Assistant Director for Energy, Minerals and Realty Management. “We are proud to recognize those companies or individuals who are helping to realize the needs of the present generation without compromising the ability of future generations to succeed as well.”

Awards are presented through one of five categories. These include the Hardrock Mineral Environmental Award, the Hardrock Mineral Community Outreach and Economic Security Award, the Hardrock Mineral Small Operator Award, the Hardrock Mineral Director’s Award, and the “Fix a Shaft Today!” Award.

The Hardrock Mineral Environmental Award recognizes achievements demonstrating continuous or repeated efforts to successfully meet or exceed federal, state, or local reclamation requirements with minimal oversight.

The Hardrock Mineral Community Outreach and Economic Security Award recognizes the successful coordination of projects with local and regional stakeholders, including those projects that contribute to the quality of life or demonstrate concern for the long-term health of the local community.

The Hardrock Mineral Small Operator Award recognizes operators or organizations, with 15 employees or fewer, who have demonstrated continuous or repeated efforts to successfully meet or exceed federal, state, or local reclamation requirements with minimal oversight.

The Hardrock Mineral Director’s Award is presented to a single operator, one whose dedication has resulted in the use of a new or innovative design or technique that allows or enhances successful operations in technically challenging conditions.

The “Fix a Shaft Today!” Award recognizes active participation in the FAST! Campaign, a partnership initiative aimed at eliminating unsafe abandoned mine land features including open mine shafts. Individuals, as well as organizations, are eligible for this award.

Nominations should be submitted to the BLM state office where the individual or organization is located (Attention: Solid Minerals). A brochure offering detailed information on the nomination and selecting process, as well as state contact information, is available here.

The deadline for submissions is April 28, 2017. Awards will be presented this fall.

The “Fix a Shaft Today!” Award recognizes active participation in the FAST! Campaign, a partnership initiative aimed at eliminating unsafe abandoned mine land features including open mine shafts. Individuals, as well as organizations, are eligible for this award.

Nominations should be submitted to the BLM state office where the individual or organization is located (Attention: Solid Minerals). A brochure offering detailed information on the nomination and selecting process, as well as state contact information, is available here.

The deadline for submissions is April 28, 2017. Awards will be presented this fall.

–BLM