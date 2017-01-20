Bought milk? Certain dairy cooperatives might owe you money | TSLN.com

Dairy consumers in South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, 12 other states and Washington, D.C. who bought milk and other fresh dairy products from their grocery stores between 2003 and present day might be eligible for a piece of the $52 million settlement that many of the nation’s largest dairy producers agreed to pay after an antitrust class-action lawsuit was filed against Cooperatives Working Together, “a program designed exclusively by America’s dairy farmers for the benefit of America’s dairy farmers.” The states affected are Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia, or Wisconsin.

The lawsuit alleges the National Milk Producers Foundation, also known as Cooperatives Working Together, and its members, including Land O’Lake Inc., Dairy Farmers of America, Dairylea Cooperative Inc. and Agri-Mark Inc. worked to limit the production of milk through premature “herd retirements,” thus leading to the premature slaughter of over 500,000 dairy cows between 2003 and 2010 in an attempt to reduce the milk supply and inflate the prices of dairy products.

“The purpose and effect of the herd retirement program was to reduce the supply of raw farm milk in order to increase its price, which in turn increased the price paid by consumers for milk and other fresh milk products,” the lawsuit states.

