BQA Producer forum open to all cattle producers | TSLN.com

Attention all dairymen, cattle farmers and ranchers: The Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) Producer Forum will be held Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in Nashville, Tenn., during the Annual Cattle Industry Convention. The forum is open to all cattle producers and BQA stakeholders.

This is a time for cattle producers to have their voices heard about the checkoff-funded BQA program and where it’s headed in the future.

“This is where the grassroots ‘rubber meets the road’,” says Dan Kniffen, BQA Advisory Board chair. “As we work to shape the program into what’s best for producers and the beef industry as a whole, your input is highly encouraged and appreciated at this critical time.”

During the forum, producers will hear updates on current programs and resources, meet the BQA program staff and leaders, and have an opportunity for engagement and discussion.

For more information about the forum, please contact Chase DeCoite. For more information about BQA visit bqa.org and for more on your beef checkoff investment, visit MyBeefCheckoff.com.

–Beef Checkoff