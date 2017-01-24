Brown County 4-H members win Western National Roundup Horse Quiz Bowl | TSLN.com

The National Western Stock Show and Rodeo (NWSS) in Denver, Colo., brings hundreds of cattlemen and ranch life enthusiasts to the Rockies each year. With daily shows, sales, rodeos and entertainment, it’s the highlight of the year for many in the agricultural community.

For 4-H members, showing livestock, competing in judging contests and even answering tough trivia questions is another exciting part of the NWSS. For one South Dakota team, clinching a championship was just the icing on the cake.

South Dakota 4-H members from Brown County recently won the Western National Roundup Horse Quiz Bowl Competition, held in conjunction with the NWSS on January 5-8.

Edging out eight other teams, Brown County 4-H members earned the top spot in the competition, answering equine questions that they had been studying for months. Team members were Trey Wright, son of Janet and Russel Wright and a senior at Groton Area High School; Marissa Woodring, daughter of Rebecca and Steve Woodring and a freshman at Ridgewater College in Wilmar, Minn.; Cassandra Townsend, daughter of Kellie and Dean Townsend and sophomore at Groton Area High School; and Adrianne Schaunaman, daughter of Mysty and Chad Schaunaman and senior at Aberdeen Central High School.

Additionally, three team members placed in the top 10 individually–Marissa Woodring, seventh; Cassandra Townsend, eighth and Trey Wright, tenth.

“The skills these youth develop go much deeper than just a vast understanding of equine anatomy and physiology, animal husbandry, horse show rules, equine nutrition and breed industry standards,” said Kristen Gonsoir, volunteer coach and high school science teacher. “Youth also gain skills in team work, leadership, public speaking and organization. It was also exciting to see how the youth’s self-confidence grew as we practiced in preparation for nationals.”

Gonsoir leaned on her experiences as an American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) professional horseman and horse show judge to help coach the team to victory.

“I’ve been a volunteer 4-H coach and leader since 1989,” said Gonsoir. “I love teaching and learning, working with youth and horses. With this team specifically, the Brown County 4-H Horse committee asked me if I would coach them at the state contest. I have also worked with all of the team members outside of the quiz bowl, either at school or with other 4-H events.”

“Kristen has been active on the South Dakota 4-H Horse Show Committee for several years,” said John Keimig, SDSU Extension 4-H associate. “She has also coached the Brown County Hippology team in the past.”

The Horse Quiz Bowl competition is set up like the ultimate game of jeopardy, says Gonsoir. In addition to studying at home, the team practiced once a week from October through December to prepare for the national contest.

“Practices were filled with fun and learning as the youth would continually ask questions we would look into even deeper,” said Gonsoir. “They worked together as a team so well, earning multiple team participation bonuses, which really helped them become champions.”

Answering “fill-in-the-blank” and “short-answer” questions, the team had to quickly recall equine information they had learned from practices in order to secure the championship. Examples of questions include: What is the name of the condition characterized by degeneration of the navicular bone and inflammation of the bursa and the neighboring deep flexor tendon? At what age will the Galvaynes groove extend the entire length of the corner incisor? In the reining class all horses begin with a score of what value?

“Horses have always fascinated me,” said Townsend, the youngest member of the team. “I have been riding horses since I was six years old, and I started showing when I was eight. Currently, I show reining horses and an all-around horse. I have had the privilege of working with many people to expand my knowledge about horses.”

Looking back on the questions asked, Townsend says some questions were easier than others to answer.

“I think the easiest question I was asked was what type of special shoes do reining horses wear on their back feet,” recalled Townsend. “I found this question to be easy because I work with reining horses almost every day. The hardest questions for me were the specific questions, such as questions about a certain disease.”

Although it took many hours and several months to prepare, Townsend believes this experience will help her prepare for a future career in equine sports medicine.

“I would love to go into equine sports medicine,” she said. “I believe this experience has helped gain tons of knowledge about horses, such as breed information and vital signs. This is the type of information I will need to know if I want to pursue a career in equine sports medicine. I found this experience to be very memorable and tons of fun. I had the privilege to meet many people from South Dakota that were also there competing, as well as many people from all over the country. I think the reason our team succeeded was that we all had our strengths and weaknesses. If one of us knew an answer, we took turns to answer so we could get our team bonus. We also had a diverse knowledge about horses, if one person did not know something, I am sure that someone else on the team did, and we were able to get the point.

Students interested in getting involved in 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl competitions should contact their local Extension office.