 Burke Livestock sells cattle for half a century | TSLN.com

Burke Livestock sells cattle for half a century

The Lambley crew: Jazlee Schonebaum, Laneal Schonebaum, Donivan Lambley, Brenda Lambley, Dillon Lambley (aslo the auctioneer) Ryken and Remington Lambley with their Dad Chisum Lambley, Grandpa and original owner Herris Lambley, Kaira and Ryggan. In back on right is Karen with Kendrik and Jolene. Image courtesy Burke Livestock

Burke Livestock celebrated 50 years in the cattle marketing business Sept. 23, 2017.

Go back to article