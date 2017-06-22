Burke Stampede Rodeo: July 14-16 | TSLN.com

Whoopin' It Up for the 28th year of Legendary Burke Stampede Rodeo

Get ready to kick up your heels and rock some outstanding rodeo Stampede Style . Burke South Da-kota home to just at 600 people will come alive this Friday, Saturday and Sunday as some 6000 people drift in to spectate or compete in the Burke Stampede Rodeo. With well over $50,000 in pay outs, cowboys and cowgirls will come from all over the Midwest to com-pete. Performances are at 7 PM at the Stampede Arena.

The cowgirl pictured above during the Stampede Rodeo in the goat tying event, one of the thirteen events held during the rodeo. From cattle drive to chuckwagon feed, Stampede Idol, and Stampede Ro-deo, there promises to be lots of good old fashioned family fun, something for every one during the Stampede Rodeo week-end.

Once again, we are giving loy-al fans a chance to win a rifle. This year's edition is a Henry Model H004 Lever action 22 Long Rifle with an octagon barrel. The rifle is engraved with Gregory County Commemorative and Burke Stam-pede Rodeo Commemorative log-os. It is possibly the most beautiful rifle we have offered for raffle to date. Raffle tickets are available now at First Fidelity Bank and Burke Community Pharmacy of from any Stampede Committee member or you can purchase yours at the Chuckwagon Feed, Stampede Idol Contest or during all rodeo performances.

The Stampede Rodeo Commit-tee has teamed up with several businesses and individuals to bring especially special entertainment to the 2017 Stampede. Get ready Stampede fans to stretch your smile for the man that found his true call-ing as a rodeo clown. David "Hip-pie" Engelkes from Steamboat Rock, Iowa promises his act to be completely improvised and never the same show twice. You won't want to miss a single performance.

Once again, the Stampede Committee with the help of loyal sponsors is offering up $3000 add-ed in the rough stock events and the very popular big screen by Frost View entertainment will be back.

Legendary Rodeo, Legendary Entertainment, Legendary Fun……July 14th, 15th and 16th at 7PM at the Stampede Arena Burke, SD…..the Legendary Burke Stam-pede Rodeo…..How about a Leg-endary YEEEEEHAWWWWW!!!!

2017 BURKE STAMPEDE FAVORITES AND SCHEDULE:

Announcer: Travis Schauda , Bro-ken Bow, Nebraska.

Stock Contractor: Wilson Rodeo Company, Interior, South Dakota.

Wednesday July 12, 2017: Kick off of the annual Trail to the Stam-pede with a trail ride. Call trail boss Chris Cernetisch for more infor-mation or to be a part of the Trail to the Stampede. Call 605-830-0473

Thursday July 13, 2017: Trail to the Stampede continues with a Longhorn Cattle Drive down Burke's Main Street at 4:30 PM. Authentic Chuck-wagon feed (free will offering) at Burke Arena 6 PM Stampede Idol Contest Burke Arena following chuck-wagon feed. $500.00 prize. Must pre-enter at 830-2083 or 775-2294.

Friday, July 14, 2017: Rodeo Performance 7 PM Stampede Arena. Rodeo Dance to Marci Mitchel band under the tent on the rodeo grounds following rodeo performance.

Saturday, July 15, 2017: Cowboy breakfast and Slack Stampede Arena 9 AM. Rodeo Performance 7 PM Stampede Arena. Modern Woodman of America night at the rodeo…..get your dis-count tickets at the gate. Presenta-tion of the Gloria Stevicks-Connot award during Stampede Rodeo. Rodeo Dance to Marci Mitchel band under the tent on the rodeo grounds following rodeo perfor-mance.

Sunday July 16, 2016: Cowboy breakfast and Slack Stampede Are-na 9 AM. Rodeo Performance 7 PM Stampede Arena.

Ticket Information: Advance $8.00, AT the Gate: $10.00. Kids 10 and under admitted FREE. Ticket on sale at BURKE: Burke One Stop, First Fidelity Bank, Green's Grocery, Burke True Val-ue, Pump N' Stuff, The G.A.B., Burke Community Pharmacy, Stel-la's. GREGORY: B&F Variety, Mr.G's. PLATTE: Pharmaco, The Yellow Rose Arena. BONE-STEEL: Cuzn's Corner, Cahoy's General Store. FAIRFAX: Koe-nig's Market, Constitution Bar and Grill. NAPER NEBRASKA: Na-per Café. WINNER Winner Ani-mal Clinic. WAGNER: K's Qwik Stop. SPENCER NEBRASKA: KC's Roadrunner

Let the Stampede and the good old cowboy and cowgirl way come to life for you…..Can't wait to see ya'll at the Stampede!

–Burke Rodeo Committee