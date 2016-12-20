CAFO training: Huron, SD, Jan. 18 | TSLN.com

BROOKINGS, S.D. – An environmental training session for operators of Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFO), is set for January 18, 2017 in Huron at the Crossroads Convention Center (100 Fourth St. S.W.).

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. in Huron. To cover the cost of the event, registration is $50 and includes lunch, breaks and training materials.

The program begins at 8:50 a.m. and concludes at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Specialists from SDSU Extension, the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service are offering the training.

In the Fall of 2016, the S.D. Department of Environmental and Natural Resources held a contested case hearing for reissuance of the General Water Pollution Control Permit for Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations.

The proposed permit is expected to be finalized in early 2017. The proposed permit requires existing permitted operations to obtain coverage under the proposed permit between one to four years after the General Permit is issued. One of the proposed permit conditions for existing permitted operations is that an onsite representative attends an approved environmental training program within the last three years prior to obtaining a new permit. Also, if the person who attended training no longer works at the operation, another representative must attend training within one year.

This current training program meets the training requirement of the proposed permit as long as it is attended within three years of obtaining coverage under the new permit. Manure applicators, producers and any other interested individuals who are not currently applying for a permit can also benefit from the information and are encouraged to attend. Certified Crop Advisor credits are available as well.

Similar training sessions are planned for July and November 2017.

Speaker line-up & presentation details

Erin Cortus, Associate Professor & SDSU Extension Environmental Quality Engineer will discuss water quality.

Bob Thaler, Professor & SDSU Extension Swine Specialist will lead a session on livestock nutrition options for reducing nitrogen and phosphorus content of manure.

Jason Roggow, a natural resources engineer with the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources, will give an overview of the South Dakota DENR Livestock Permit program.

Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension Soils Field Specialist, will discuss managing nitrogen and phosphorus in land applications of manure.

Jason Gilb, Conservation Agronomist with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service will go through nutrient management planning worksheets.

John Lentz, Resource Conservationist with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service will cover implementing conservation practices to improve sustainability.

Erin Cortus, Associate Professor & SDSU Extension Environmental Quality Engineer will conclude the day’s training with a session on air quality and odor.

“Past attendees of this program have come away with at least one new practice they consider adopting related to land application, livestock feeding, air quality or soil conservation,” Cortus said.

To register for the training, contact Erin Cortus, Associate Professor & SDSU Extension Environmental Quality Engineer at (605) 688-5144.

–SDSU Extension