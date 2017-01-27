Calving workshop Feb. 10 at Kimball, Chadron | TSLN.com

Ranchers who want to reduce calf loss at calving, and to learn how to properly assist cows at calving, should plan to attend “Assisting the Beef Cow at Calving” with Dr. Robert Mortimer, a nationally known veterinarian from Colorado State University.

On Feb. 10, Dr. Mortimer will be presenting programs at both Kimball and Chadron – from 1-3 p.m. at the Kimball 4-H Building, and from 6:30-9 p.m. at Chadron State College. The cost is $20, which can be paid at the door.

These programs were postponed from their original dates by a winter storm.

Dr. Mortimer will discuss “Handling Calving Difficulty” with emphasis on decision making and the “Hows” and “Whys” of techniques for providing assistance.

Dr. Mortimer developed a program strongly emphasizing hands-on experience in in calving management and produced a video with Elanco and Beef Today on “How to Save More Calves at Calving.”

The program is sponsored by Nebraska Extension, with Chadron State College co-sponsoring the Chadron location.

–UNL Extension