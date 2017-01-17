Canada grieves the loss of young bull-rider | TSLN.com

On Jan. 9, Leanne Pozzobon found her son Ty Pozzobon dead in his home in Merritt, British Columbia. A family friend was also with her.

Ty was a well-known bull rider throughout Canada and the United States. He was the 2016 Professional Bull Riders Canada champion and a four-time PBR world finalist, ending fourth in last year’s finals.

The 25-year-old had received several concussions throughout his career, to which his suicide is attributed.

The Calgary Herald reported Thursday, “While he’d been suffering from the effects of a number of concussions in recent years, his family says he had been seeking medical treatment with a family doctor.”

A friend of Ty’s for three years, Dallas Burns said he was in shock to hear of Ty’s passing away.

“I’m still in shock. He had the type of personality that everybody was drawn to him. He was always laughing and smiling; he always had time for everybody,” Burns said. “He was Canada’s version of Lane Frost. When I was a kid, I traveled with Lane, and I’m still close with his parents. I talk to them quite often, but that’s who Ty was.”

Ty’s main goal in life was to be the top bull rider, and his career was just gaining steam.

“As far as being a bull rider, he worked at it everyday. He wanted to be the best. He put out the effort and worked hard at it,” Burns said. “He owned bucking bulls and cows. He was raising bulls and getting connections in the PBR. He had built up quite a herd and was well on his way to produce some of the best buckers.”

As a fellow bull rider, Burns has dealt with concussions, eight or ten, he said. He did not experience the symptoms Ty did, however, he could see depression occurring easily.

“There are signs of depression [and suicidal thoughts], but most people aren’t looking for them, especially from someone who is smiling and laughing all the time,” Burns said. “Especially now with a poor economy and relationships, throw in some head injuries and you never know what can happen. No one wants to say, ‘How are you? What’s going on?’”

Unfortunately, this is not Burns’ first encounter with losing a friend to suicide. A friend committed suicide three years ago, and his brother did so last fall.

“There is so much going on in everybody’s lives. My brother and his wife got in huge argument,” Burns said. “The doctor had given him pills to ease his anxiety; he gave him three months of pills. He took every one of them then. Do you blame the doctor? Do you blame him? We had no idea he had gone to doctor.”

Several of Burns’ friends have reached out to him after having suicidal thoughts. He said he spoke with them openly and without reserve.

“What I learn is the people who are smiling and happy, those are sometimes the ones hurting the most inside,” he said. “They’re always there for everybody else and making someone else happy. They’re usually the ones that have the most damage.”

Ty was seeking care for his concussions while still keeping his career on track.

“But at the same time, you don’t want to lose the momentum. I don’t think that in most cases, (athletes) could be 100 percent healthy or recovered from any kind of injury, whether it be a physical injury or a concussion … the question is, when do you make that call to continue with your professional athlete career?” family friend Gail Joe told the Calgary Herald Thursday. She was with Leanne when she discovered her son.

Ty’s family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Rider Relief Fund, an organization providing financial assistance to injured bull riders. Ty leaves behind his wife Jayd, parents Luke and Leanne, and sister Amy.