Canada to require electronic ID on US cattle by Feb.

Notice of recent and upcoming changes to requirements for export of breeding cattle to Canada

Testing options for brucellosis have recently changed for exported breeding cattle to Canada, effective September 1st, 2017. Identification requirements will change, effective February 1st, 2018.

Effective for breeding cattle shipments arriving at the Canadian border on September 1, 2017 or after, exported cattle must be tested for brucellosis with the FPA test, the Buffered Acidified Plate Antigen (BAPA) test, or the Competitive Elisa (cElisa) test. On September 1st and after, the Standard Tube Test (STT) and Standard Plate Test (SPT) will no longer be accepted by CFIA at the border.

Effective for breeding cattle shipments arriving at the Canadian border on February 1st , 2018 or after, cattle must be identified with an NAIS-compliant "840" Radio Frequency (RF) tag, and a tattoo. The option of the Official USDA "metal" tag will no longer be accepted for exports of breeding cattle to Canada.

*If an 840 RFID tag is applied to an animal already tagged with an National Uniform Eartagging System (NUES) tag (e.g. USDA metal "brite" tag):

An eartag with an animal identification number (AIN) beginning with the 840 prefix (either radio frequency identification or visual-only tag) may be applied to an animal that is already officially identified with one or more National Uniform Eartagging System tags and/or an official vaccination eartag used for brucellosis. The person applying the AIN eartag must record the date the AIN tag is added and the official identification numbers of both official eartags and must maintain those records for 5 years.

Recommended Stories For You

*If an 840 RFID tag is applied to an animal already tagged with an AIN 840 "visual only" tag:

In specific cases when the need to maintain the identity of an animal is intensified (e.g., such as for export shipments, quarantined herds, field trials, experiments, or disease surveys), a State or Tribal animal health official or an area veterinarian in charge may approve the application of an additional official eartag to an animal that already has one or more. The person applying the additional official eartag must record the following information about the event and maintain the record for 5 years: The date the additional official eartag is added; the reason for the additional official eartag device; and the official identification numbers of both the new official eartag and the one(s) already attached to the animal.

(9CFR 86.4)

Certificates for breeding cattle to Canada (IREGS and VEHCS) will be updated accordingly. CFIA will put notification of identification requirements on all import permits.