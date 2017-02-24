Cargill donates $22,500 to S.D. FFA Foundation to support the Ag Adventure Center | TSLN.com

BATH, South Dakota (February 24, 2017) — The South Dakota FFA Foundation has received a donation of $22,500 from Cargill, through their Cargill Cares program. The funds will be used to fund an interactive "Cargill Technology Corner" in the FFA Ag Adventure Center, an exhibit building at the South Dakota State Fair that features hands-on agricultural experiences that reflect modern farming processes and practices.

"The idea of the Cargill Technology Corner is to provide an interactive and entertaining resource to educate young people using interactive media platforms." said Gerri Eide, Executive Director of the SD FFA Foundation. "We know many people have lost their connection to the farm and we want to help them understand what goes on there, and how it impacts their nutrition and health. This exhibit will engage youth, teaching food facts and the ties to agriculture."

In less than a year, the organization partnered with ag industry representatives, conducted a fundraising campaign, and revamped the mission of the FFA activities building to focus on agricultural advocacy, and renovated the existing building structure. Visitors to the 2016 State Fair in September offered positive feedback about the changes. "Our vision is that fairgoers will learn to value agriculture," said Eide. "We very much appreciate Cargill's support and appreciate how quickly they got behind the project, allowing us to add a new major exhibit showcasing agriculture today, and how we work hard to provide a safe, wholesome food supply. We believe the Cargill Technology Corner will be a key attraction and educational piece in reaching the public."

"Cargill is proud to sponsor an exhibit showcasing how technology is integral and essential in how our food is produced." Nicole Tonak, Northwest Region Cargill Cares President. Technology purchased with the Cargill Cares grant will also be used throughout the year, educating FFA chapters, training District Officers, as well as be utilized at State FFA and Ag Education Conferences.

The contribution is part of the Cargill Cares program, which has awarded $56,000 in the past six months to organizations in South Dakota. Cargill Cares provides funds to benefit organization and causes within the region Cargill serves, with corporate matching funds in the areas of safety, education, and food/nutrition.

–South Dakota FFA Foundation