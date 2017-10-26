Earl cartoon by Big Dry Syndicate
October 26, 2017
Earl cartoon by Big Dry Syndicate for the Oct. 28, 2017, edition of Tri-State Livestock News
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Cartoons
Trending Sitewide
- The 2017 WNFR back numbers are out, but one is missing for an emotional reason
- Filling the Void: How to choose replacement heifers that will pull their weight
- PASSING ON THE REINS: Burke Livestock handed down after 47 years
- Skin Problems in Young Cattle: Warts and Ringworm
- South Dakota missing/stolen livestock