Range Beef Cow Symposium offering cattle handling workshop

Producers are invited to participate in a "hands-on" cattle handling workshop to be held with the Range Beef Cow Symposium set for Nov. 28-30, 2017, at the Little America Hotel and Resort in Cheyenne, Wyo.

The biennial symposium, which is a joint effort coordinated by the Extension programs of South Dakota State University, Colorado State University, the University of Nebraska and University of Wyoming, will feature two days of speaker presentations on Nov. 28 and 29, before concluding on Thursday, Nov. 30 with a new format this year – the cattle handling workshops held at the Laramie County Community College indoor arena located in Cheyenne.

Participants will have the opportunity to rotate to three different 45-minute sessions, selecting from topics including body condition scoring with ultrasound, frame scoring, reproduction and artificial insemination with ultrasound, and range monitoring sampling and analysis. The event adjourns at noon that day.

The symposium begins on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 9 a.m. with an update on international beef trade from Greg Hanes with the U.S. Meat Export Federation. Jim Robb with the Livestock Marketing Information Center will then provide insight into factors affecting the 2018 outlook for livestock and feed grain prices.

Also presenting on Tuesday, University of Nebraska's Mary Drewnoski will discuss range mineral nutrition, while K-State's Bob Weaber and UNL's Matt Spangler are slated to debate genetic testing versus visual evaluation. Two South Dakota producers, Craig Bieber and Troy Hadrick will share information from their respective beef operations.

On Nov. 29, the second day of the conference, a Cattle-Fax analyst will share ideas with attendees for managing risk in the beef industry, Colorado-based meteorologist Brian Bledsoe will offer his weather outlook for the coming year, and Clay Mathis, director of the King Ranch Institute for Ranch Management, will speak on key drivers for profitability. A consumer demand panel discussion with Cindy Goertz of Wyoming Pure and John Lundeen with the National Cattlemen's Beef Association will round out the day.

Throughout the two-and-a-half day conference, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from a total of 25 speakers on beef industry topics, as well as network at the trade show with nearly 80 industry vendors. Evening bull pen sessions also afford the opportunity for attendees to engage and ask questions of the day's presenters. Another highlight, industry icons Ivan Rush, who retired from Nebraska Extension, and Doug Hixon, retired University of Wyoming Department head, will share their view on the "History of the Range Beef Cow Symposium" during dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

View the full line-up of speakers and preregistration for the symposium online at http://www.rangebeefcow.com. Registration prior to Nov. 15 is available for $120/person or $60/student. After that date prices increase to $160 and $80 respectively. Single day registration passes are available for $50 and increase to $60 after Nov. 15. For individuals wanting to attend only the half-day, hands-on sessions on Nov. 30, registration is $35 prior to Nov. 15, and then increases to $60. Evening meal tickets for Nov. 28 and 29 are also offered for an additional fee.

For hotel accommodations, a "Range Beef Cow" block of rooms have been reserved until Oct. 27 at the Little America Hotel and Resort where the symposium will be held. Book online at http://cheyenne.littleamerica.com or call (800)445-6945.

–Range Beef Cow Symposium