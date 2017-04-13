CattleFax webinar to address expectations for cow-calf producers | TSLN.com

CENTENNIAL, COLO. — Have the lows been established for the cattle industry? With the magnitude of the breaks and rallies that we have experienced across the entire cattle industry thus far that question is on everyone's mind. An upcoming free CattleFax webinar will address that question as well as provide an outlook for the cow-calf and entire beef industry for 2017.

The CattleFax Trends+ Cow-Calf Webinar will be May 24, at 5:30 p.m. MT. To participate in the webinar and access program details, producers and industry leaders simply need to register online at /www.cattlefax.com/#!/about

One of the most aggressive U.S. beef cowherd expansions in the last four decades has increased beef supplies and caused cow-calf profitability to be reduced back toward long term levels. As profits have narrowed well-informed producers can maintain healthy margins by adjusting production, marketing and risk management plans with increasing supplies in mind.

CattleFax analysts will discuss a variety of topics in the one-hour session, including:

• Cattle and feedstuff market projections for the next 12 to 18 months;

• Calf market outlook through summer and fall of 2017; and

• Analysis of a recent Cow-Calf Survey conducted by CattleFax.

The Trends+ webinar series informs cattle producers about current market conditions and provides providing decision-friendly advice regarding management decisions. The analysis and strategies shared through the webinar series has reached more than 4,000 producers, and sponsorship from Elanco Animal Health is making the seminar free for all attendees. F

–CattleFax