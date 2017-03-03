Cattlemen applaud appointment of Starling to Council of Economic Advisors | TSLN.com

WASHINGTON (Feb. 27, 2017) — Colin Woodall, the National Cattlemen's Beef Association's (NCBA's) senior vice president of government affairs, today released the following statement in response to Ray Starling's appointment to President Trump's Council of Economic Advisors:

"This is great news not just for America's cattle producers, but for America's entire economy. In short, Ray Starling gets it. He has a sharp understanding of how the economy works, and especially how the agricultural sector operates and benefits the citizens of every state in the nation, while also providing the world's safest and most prosperous food supply. This is an A+ appointment, and we look forward to working with Ray and the rest of the president's team on behalf of the American beef industry."

–NCBA