Cattlemen’s Ball will raise funds 4 A CURE | TSLN.com

Broken Bow – Here in central Nebraska, when one hears ‘canteen spirit’ one reflects on the herculean efforts of so many volunteers that greeted and fed our troops when their train would stop at the North Platte Depot during WWII.

‘Canteen spirit’ is synonymous with volunteerism. Custer County and the surrounding area has that same ‘canteen spirit’ for an event that will bring thousands to the area.

Volunteers are rallying behind Jeff and Lisa Johnson of Anselmo, owners of the Lonesome River Ranch, LLC. who will host the 20th annual Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska. Playing on the number seen on Custer County license plates – this year’s theme is ‘4 A Cure’. No one has been immune from this deadly disease that has taken so many lives. This is a benefit to memorialize and to help those still in the fight.

“The ball benefits Nebraska’s Fred and Pamela Buffet’s Cancer Center, with 90 percent of the net after expenses going to the center and 10 per cent remaining in the area,” stated Karen Evans, one of the co-chairs of the event. The Johnsons were approached to host in the fall of 2015 and when they said yes in April of last year, the wheels started turning on preparing for up to five thousand or more in attendance.

Past balls have had up to forty committees segregated to handle all aspects of the two-day event that is set for June 2 and 3, 2017.

The Broken Bow Country Club hosted for the first time all committee’s members, between forty and fifty enthused volunteers filled the room.

The event will take days of prepping, setting up, feeding the estimated 120 or so volunteers that are needed daily prior to the event.

“The ball is for all, not just the cattle producers. Dress is casual, comfortable footwear because the tents filled with activities galore will need plenty of foot power to get around.”

Diane Scott is the chairperson of the volunteers. “It is estimated that between 600 and 800 volunteers will be needed for the set-up, the days of, and the clean-up after. Thanks to modern technology, I have enlisted the aid of the school and other ‘techies’ to use forms where volunteers will be able to go onto the website and sign up, but for now, if you would like to volunteer, email me at diane.jerry.scott@gmail.com Put Cattlemen’s Ball in subject line.

All volunteers must buy the Top Hand ticket for $100 if they help during the event. “This is a fundraiser to help eradicate cancer. “We are hoping to keep expenses around 40 per cent, last year’s expenses were over 45 per cent of the gross. In the 19 years of the Ball, over $13 million has been raised for the Buffet Cancer Center and the host areas.”, stated Dick Miles, past president of the Cattlemen’s Board, and one of several board members on hand to answer the myriad of questions.

A few of the other co-chairs that you may ask for more information include Cody Schmick, Sadye Flynn, Lisa Finney, Tim Mason, John Smith and Neal Neth. All donations all welcome as four auctions will occur throughout the event as well as a golf tournament and ribbon painting on the 2nd. Some great musical entertainment will add to the fun. Art show and sales, serenity garden, Promise petals, will also help raise funds.

Go to https://youtu.be/GVN9zDnWY5s view the promo and see some of the ranch that will be the site for this year’s ball. Go to http://www.cattlemensball.com for more information on all the events happening to help raise funds ‘4 A Cure’ at the Lonesome River Ranch, 43581 Drive 818, Anselmo, Nebraska June 2 and 3.

–Cattlemen’s Ball