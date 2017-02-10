Celebrate national FFA Week Feb. 18-25 | TSLN.com

What is the FFA?

FFA Mission

FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. FFA membership today is comprised of 649,355 student members in grades 7 through 12 who belong to one of 7,859 local FFA chapters throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. South Dakota has 4200 members in 83 high school FFA chapters.

What do the letters FFA stand for?

The official name is the National FFA Organization. “FFA” stands for Future Farmers of America. These letters are part of our history and heritage that will never change. But FFA is not just for students who want to be farmers; FFA welcomes members who aspire to careers as teachers, doctors, scientists, business owners and more. For this reason, our name was updated in 1988 to reflect the diversity & opportunities in the agricultural industry.

FFA Structure

FFA was organized nationally in 1928 in Kansas City, Mo. In 1950, Congress granted FFA a federal charter, making it an integral part of public agricultural instruction under the National Vocational Education Act. FFA is an inter-curricular student organization (it can only exist as part of a high school agriculture education class) for those interested in agriculture & leadership. Through agricultural education, students are provided opportunities for leadership development, personal growth and career success. Instruction is delivered through 3 major components:

• Classroom/Laboratory instruction (contextual learning)

• Supervised Agricultural Experience programs (work-based learning)

• Student leadership organization (National FFA Organization).

The Three-Component Model

FFA operates on local, state and national levels. Students belong to chapters organized at local schools. Agriculture educators serve as chapter advisors. Chapters are organized under state associations headed by an advisor and executive secretary, often employees of the state department of education. States conduct programs and host annual conventions. The National FFA Organization is governed by a board of directors, charters state associations and provides direction, program materials and support.

How is FFA funded?

FFA receives no federal or state funding. The U.S. Department of Education provides leadership and helps set direction for FFA as a service to state and local agricultural education programs. FFA programs are funded through sponsorships at the local, state and national level. The South Dakota FFA Foundation accepts individual and corporate funds to benefit SD chapter and state events, awards, and scholarships. Follow us on facebook or learn more at http://www.sdffafoundation.org/.

The FFA Emblem

The FFA emblem consists of five symbols, representing the history, goals and future of the organization. It covers the broad spectrum of FFA and agriculture.

• No one can use the FFA emblem for a commercial purpose without written permission of National FFA. National FFA protects against unauthorized or potentially confusing uses of its trademarks (the name Future Farmers of America & the National FFA Organization, the letters FFA, & the FFA emblem/ insignia & FFA Advertising Mark) and therefore carefully manages their use.

• The use of the FFA Name and Marks shall reflect dignity and credit on the organization. Use is encouraged to publicize and promote FFA, especially for public information: newspapers, TV, radio, videos, multimedia works & other publicity relating to FFA & FFA activities & programs.

• .Never alter, outline, shadow or otherwise modify the emblem.

• The emblem should never be smaller than 0.75” width in print or 40px width for web.

• Use the three-color emblem on any background. The alternate, one-color emblem should only be used when the emblem cannot be produced in full color.

• Official colors are National Blue & Corn Gold. Red appears as an accent.

FFA Today

Since 1928, millions of agriculture students wore the official FFA jacket and championed the FFA Creed. All 50 states and two U.S. territories have charters representing 649,355 individual FFA members and 7,859 local chapters. It’s a testament to the power of common goals and the strong ideals of the FFA.

“Future Farmers of America” was founded by young farmers, with a mission to prepare future generations for the challenges of feeding a growing population. They taught us agriculture is more than planting and harvesting – it’s a science, a business and an art. Members live the motto: Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, and Living to Serve.

Today, the National FFA Organization remains committed to the individual student, providing a path to achievement in premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. FFA continues to help the next generation rise up to meet those challenges by helping members develop their own unique talents and explore interests in a broad range of agricultural career pathways. So today, we are still the Future Farmers of America. But, we are also future biologists, future chemists, future veterinarians, future engineers and future entrepreneurs of America.

The Agricultural Education Mission

Agricultural education prepares students for successful careers and a lifetime of informed choices in the global agriculture, food, fiber and natural resources systems. Agricultural education is a systematic program of instruction available to students desiring to learn about the science, business, technology of plant and animal production and/or about the environmental and natural resources systems. Agricultural education first became a part of the public education system in 1917 when the U.S. Congress passed the Smith-Hughes Act. Today, over 800,000 students participate in formal agricultural education instructional programs offered in grades seven-adult throughout the 50 states and three U. S. territories.

Our Roots

FFA originated from a time when boys were losing interest & leaving the farm. Walter S. Newman, the 1925 Virginia Supervisor of Agricultural Education, proposed an organization that offered farm boys “a greater opportunity for self-expression and for the development of leadership. In this way they will develop confidence in their own ability and pride in the fact that they are farm boys.” The Future Farmers of Virginia was born. In 1928, 33 young students from 18 states gathered in Kansas City, MO., to establish the Future Farmers of America. Leslie Applegate of Freehold, N.J., was elected the first president & the national emblem was adopted. In 1929, national blue and corn gold became the official colors. A year later they adopted the FFA Creed, & in 1933 the familiar blue corduroy jacket was adopted after convention delegates were enthralled by jackets worn by members from Fredericktown, Ohio. F

–South Dakota FFA