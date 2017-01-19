 Charolais – Jr Breeding Heifer – Champion and Reserve Champion | TSLN.com

Charolais – Jr Breeding Heifer – Champion and Reserve Champion

1st 461 CAG GUARDIAN 555C Cagney Effling of Highmore, SD Cagney Effling of Highmore, SD

2nd 463 Sull Impressive Stones Stewart Skiles – Cottonwood Cattle of Dalhart, TX Stewart Skiles – Cottonwood Cattle of Dalhart, TX